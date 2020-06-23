Donald Trump Makes Late-Night Twitter Typo and Social Media Has a Field Day

President Donald Trump is commending himself for making "hustory." On Monday, the president added to his long list of typos when he took to Twitter to boast about the ratings for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, which, while only drawing a lackluster crowd of 6,200, reportedly saw record numbers of people tuning in from home.

WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

According to a Fox News story, which the president shared in an earlier tweet, 7.7 million viewers tuned into Fox News from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET as the president made his remarks at the event. Those numbers made the broadcast the most-watched Saturday in the network’s history during that time period. It also gave the network its largest Saturday night primetime audience ever from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Of course, social media was much more focused on the blatant typo, standing out in all caps, than the number of people who had chosen to watch the rally from the comfort of their homes. It didn't take long for the comments and trolling to roll in, with many referencing the frequency with which the president makes typos – in December, he raised eyebrows when he wrote "smocking" instead of "smoking" several times throughout a series of tweets. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say about "history."