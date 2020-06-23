Donald Trump Makes Late-Night Twitter Typo and Social Media Has a Field Day
President Donald Trump is commending himself for making "hustory." On Monday, the president added to his long list of typos when he took to Twitter to boast about the ratings for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, which, while only drawing a lackluster crowd of 6,200, reportedly saw record numbers of people tuning in from home.
WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
According to a Fox News story, which the president shared in an earlier tweet, 7.7 million viewers tuned into Fox News from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET as the president made his remarks at the event. Those numbers made the broadcast the most-watched Saturday in the network’s history during that time period. It also gave the network its largest Saturday night primetime audience ever from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Of course, social media was much more focused on the blatant typo, standing out in all caps, than the number of people who had chosen to watch the rally from the comfort of their homes. It didn't take long for the comments and trolling to roll in, with many referencing the frequency with which the president makes typos – in December, he raised eyebrows when he wrote "smocking" instead of "smoking" several times throughout a series of tweets. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say about "history."
Still can't get over how the same political party that demands everyone "speak English because this is America!" is led by a guy who can't even spell the most basic words in this language.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 23, 2020
un all of himan hustory no one has musspelled words better than Donald Trimp https://t.co/fRqEEmNyMt— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 23, 2020
I would like our next president to be able to spell. https://t.co/qKKepIo2ww— Nicole Schuman🍕 (@Buffalogal) June 23, 2020
I guess it doesn't technically count as a lie if you spell it wrong.
The greatest loophole in hustory.... https://t.co/E6oO1QOe6T— Kimberly Graham For Iowa (@KimberlyforIowa) June 23, 2020
HUSTURY?
Dude, why don’t you just GIVE UP???? pic.twitter.com/0KtCtXpt11— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 22, 2020
How did he ever make it through school?— robcoatesworth (@robcoatesworth) June 23, 2020
It's a mustery.
Fun Fact: Donald Trump is the worst president in history AND hustory.— Covie (@roper_93) June 23, 2020
Saw #Hustory trending. Guessed Trump misspelled "History."
I was correct. https://t.co/b6OiLBjmjE— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) June 22, 2020
Hustory us wrutten by the vuctors. https://t.co/3h2ATd2h80— Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) June 23, 2020
That is because everyone in the "WURLD" was tuning in to see what an epic, colossal failure of a rally it was, when they heard only 6,000 people were there instead of the forecasted ONE MILLION.— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) June 22, 2020
"Those who do not learn hustory are doomed to repeat it." https://t.co/5RXehHsnbk— Clark Collis (@ClarkCollis) June 23, 2020
It might be because no one knows what HUSTORY is.
Other than that, I bet your participation trophy is on its way. https://t.co/xLYYRYYen4— Bill Burton (@billburton) June 22, 2020
Hustorians everywhere take note. https://t.co/P23pc6ZTxT— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) June 23, 2020
What @realDonaldTrump watches when he needs a break from Fox. #hustory pic.twitter.com/ICyP0XErK8— Michael Venzor (@MichaelVenzor) June 23, 2020