Donald Trump's Niece, Mary Trump, Set to Publish Tell-All That Details How She Leaked Tax Info to 'New York Times'

President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, is reportedly planning to reveal herself as the primary source of the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigation into her uncle's taxes as she plans to release a new tell-all book in August detailing "harrowing and salacious" stories about the president. As first reported by The Daily Beast, the book titled "Too Much And Never Enough" will be released on Aug. 11, just weeks ahead of the Republican National Convention.

A major revelation in the book will reportedly include her role in the Times investigation, which found the president to have been involved in fraudulent tax practices and to have received more than $400 million in today’s money from his father’s real estate empire. Mary Trump is also reportedly planning to include in the book conversations with Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, which include "intimate and damning" conversations between the two.

Mary Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her uncle's rise to power, but in 2000 told the New York Daily News amid a bitter fight over Fred Trump Sr.'s will, "Given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money. But for both me and my brother, it has much more to do with that our father [Fred Jr.] be recognized."

Fred Trump Jr. died in 1981 at just 42 from a heart attack due to complications from his alcoholism, leaving behind a son, also named Fred, and daughter Mary. The book will also reportedly tackle Fred Trump Jr.'s struggle with alcoholism, including allegations that Donald and Fred Trump Sr. contributed to his death and neglected him at critical stages of his addiction.

The president admitted in a 2019 interview with The Washington Post that he had come to regret pressuring his brother about his career, saying that he now recognizes that working in the family business "was just something he was never going to want" to do. "It was just not his thing... I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it," he continued. "That would be the biggest mistake... There was sort of a double pressure put on him."

Trump said at the time that his brother had attended rehab, during which he spent "a lot of times" with him. "I don’t think there was much we could do at the time," he said. "Things have been studied and learned right now that are much different."