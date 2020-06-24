Donald Trump Makes Tiny Typo, But Twitter Trolls Have No Mercy
President Donald Trump's late-night tweeting has resulted in yet another embarrassing typo. Just a day after catching flack for commending himself for making "hustory," the president is again facing the wrath of Twitter trolls after he seemingly mixed up "ashame" and "a shame" in a post shared late Tuesday night.
It is ashame that Congress doesn’t do something about the lowlifes that burn the American Flag. It should be stopped, and now!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020
The typo marked just the latest blunder to appear in one of the president's tweets. On Monday, when touting the Fox News ratings for his Tulsa rally, Trump raised a few eyebrows and became the butt of jokes when he misspelled "history." Of course, the president's fast-typing fingers have been the culprit of many other typos, including the infamous "smocking" typo, an error made multiple times, in December 2019.
Pointing out Trump's mistakes on Twitter is something that is becoming a favorite pastime of social media users, and they didn’t hesitate to comment on the latest typo. Shortly after the president hit "tweet," the comments and trolling began to roll in, with some humorously education Trump on the correct usage of "ashame" and "a shame" while others put their own spin on the phrasing. Scroll down to see some of the reactions.
It is A SHAME that you have a typo in so many of your tweets...— Grace Chamberlain (@GraceChamberln) June 24, 2020
It is a shame you butcher the English language with words like ‘ashame’ and ‘hustory’ because your head is full of typos...— David J. McChrystal (@davidmcchrystal) June 24, 2020
#ashame 😂😂😂
Trumpisms, typos, lies and absurdities will be your only legacy.— Mireille Granger (@grangermireille) June 24, 2020
And the death of the @GOP #RIPGOP #trumpDeathCult
A shame...two words. Typo huh?— Sharon Carter (@cartethall) June 24, 2020
It is a shame that you don't know the difference between "ashame" and "a shame."— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 24, 2020
You summed up your entire existence with that typo: "ashame".— Denise P (@denisem_p) June 24, 2020
Ashame is what you feel for silly typos in your Twitter Hustory.— N. Conor Ryan (@NConorRyan) June 24, 2020
It’s a shame that the president cannot proofread his tweets for typos.— Jaime (@jmejaimers) June 24, 2020
You do know that "ashame" is not supposed to be one word in this sentence? I hope this is a typo and not his 4th grade writing skills showing up.— crystaljones1826 (@crystaljones184) June 24, 2020
It is a shame that the President of the United States doesn't know how to use English grammar. pic.twitter.com/VILJuhQkjI— Joe Mandese (@jmandese) June 24, 2020
It’s a shame that we elected someone too lazy to edit his typos. First amendment bone spurs, first amendment. Read it— the real nugent (@nugent_real) June 24, 2020
Don’t bother responding people. It will be “ashame” to waste your time when he deletes this due to typo. I know... I’m a hypocrite.— carrie ochs toledo (@scraptordelight) June 24, 2020
Are you sure you do not mean “a shame.” “Ashame” is a verb or a typo. Breathe before you hit send.— Sarah Chambers (@SarahChambers) June 24, 2020
