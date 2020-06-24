Donald Trump Makes Tiny Typo, But Twitter Trolls Have No Mercy

President Donald Trump's late-night tweeting has resulted in yet another embarrassing typo. Just a day after catching flack for commending himself for making "hustory," the president is again facing the wrath of Twitter trolls after he seemingly mixed up "ashame" and "a shame" in a post shared late Tuesday night.

It is ashame that Congress doesn’t do something about the lowlifes that burn the American Flag. It should be stopped, and now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

The typo marked just the latest blunder to appear in one of the president's tweets. On Monday, when touting the Fox News ratings for his Tulsa rally, Trump raised a few eyebrows and became the butt of jokes when he misspelled "history." Of course, the president's fast-typing fingers have been the culprit of many other typos, including the infamous "smocking" typo, an error made multiple times, in December 2019.

Pointing out Trump's mistakes on Twitter is something that is becoming a favorite pastime of social media users, and they didn’t hesitate to comment on the latest typo. Shortly after the president hit "tweet," the comments and trolling began to roll in, with some humorously education Trump on the correct usage of "ashame" and "a shame" while others put their own spin on the phrasing. Scroll down to see some of the reactions.