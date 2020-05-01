Donald Trump Lays Into Brian Williams, Don Lemon and Joe Scarborough After Melania Tweets for Anti-Bullying Campaign

Donald Trump recently took to social media to slam and berate journalists Brian Williams, Don Lemon and Joe Scarborough. Trump had some harsh words for the three men, and did not hold back on letting his opinionbbe known. Notably, the president's comments came after his wife Melania tweeted about her anti-bullying campaign.

In a tweet, Trump wrote, "I must admit that Lyin' Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News [CNN] anchorman' Don Lemon, the 'dumbest man on television.' Then you have Psycho Joe 'What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?' Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!"

In a separate tweet, Trump lashed out again, this time writing, "Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC, a Concast Scam Company, wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead. Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Totally made up story. He’s a true dummy who was thrown off Network News like a dog. Stay tuned!"

Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC! pic.twitter.com/3gtkdmoZjJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

Trump's tweets come after the First Lady shared a crossword puzzle based on her "Be Best" anti-bullying, giving children something to be occupied by while they are at home quarantining. Notably, The White House recently revealed a photo of a boxes labeled "Be Best," and announced that they were care packages being sent "to hospitals across the country!" The message added, "A small token of appreciation from [First Lady] for their hard work, compassion, and kindness during these difficult times."

Melania also issued a message of gratitude for all the kind messages she received on her birthday, writing on April 26, "Thank you to everyone for the wonderful birthday wishes. This year, my heart is with those who have missed their own celebrations of birthdays, holidays, & special occasions with their families, friends, & colleagues. I look forward to the day when we can all be together again!"

A reminder of some practical ways to keep our families safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/vLWGMLgXFD — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 28, 2020

Finally, the First Lady has spoken out about May being Mental Health Awareness Month. "I encourage all Americans to join together to fight the stigma & help those who are suffering get the care & treatment they need. If you or a loved one is struggling, there are resources to help," she wrote, then including a link to the CDC's index for mental health.