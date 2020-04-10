First Lady Melania Trump Sports Face Mask in New PSA After Husband Donald Refuses to Wear Them

First Lady Melania Trump was seen wearing a face mask in a new PSA as she encourages American citizens to keep covered up if they’re in a social setting. While stating the importance of covering up according to the CDC, she did specify that this does not replace the importance of social distancing. While she finds it to be important, her husband President Donald Trump feels otherwise.

In the PSA, Trump is pictured with her hair down and in a white button-up top. Her photo captions, “As the CDC continues to study the spread of COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies. Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. It’s another recommended guideline to keep us all safe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/HRaQHFgXxn — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020

The president, however, has made it very clear that he does not feel wearing a mask for himself is necessary. “I just don’t want to wear one myself, it’s a recommendation,” he told reporters. “Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know, I don’t see it for myself.” For the most part, the president has stayed in the White House since the crisis broke out. Secret Service has been screening those who come inside to help ensure safety for him and the staff.

Recommendations by the World Health Organization and CDC have made things a little more confusing for everyone though since their guidelines kind of contradict one another. It was recently announced by the president that the CDC has changed their guidelines by recommending everyone wear a “non-medical cloth” coverings and masks, despite their previous guidance that stated only people with COVID-19 should wear them. However, WHO says that face masks won’t necessarily protect a healthy person from contracting the virus, and are just encouraging people to practice social distancing and regularly washing their hands.

While WHO says that no evidence shows a healthy person wearing a masks means their fully protected, they do suggest that if a person is infected, it could prevent them from spreading it to other people if they were to wear a mask. Since symptoms can take up to a week to show, it’s important that people evaluate themselves and consider who they may have come in contact with to decide on whether to wear a face-covering or not.