Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Outrage After Dismissing Coronavirus Deaths as 'Almost Nothing'
Social media is reacting in anger after Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, dismissed the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States as "almost nothing." Trump Jr. made the remarks during a Thursday night interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on the same day as the U.S. recorded a daily record for new cases and approached 1,000 deaths in a single day.
Speaking with host Laura Ingraham, the president's son said those criticizing the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, and medical experts discussing a surge in cases, are "truly morons." According to NBC News, he said that he "went through the CDC data" after he "kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, 'Well, why aren't they talking about deaths?'" He went on to state, "because the number is almost nothing, because we have gotten control of this thing." Trump Jr. added hat the U.S. is "outperforming Europe in a positive way" and mocked Democrats, who have supported stricter restrictions, stating, "Why don't we shut down for 10 or 15 years?" and quipping that children can learn on their iPhones.
His remarks immediately stirred social media, with many people taking to Twitter to hit back at his claims that deaths in the country are "almost nothing." Scroll down to see how people are reacting.
The President’s son, @DonaldJTrumpJr, says Covid numbers are 'almost nothing' on a day when a record for infections - 90,000 - was set, and 1,000 people died in America. https://t.co/ztpViOmeAm— Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 30, 2020
I just don’t understand why they think downplaying this is a good idea. My kids are learning from home 3 days a week still! This affects everyone in America— zuzupedals (@zuzupedals2) October 30, 2020
As NBC News points out, Trump Jr.s remarks came on the same day that the country recorded a record-breaking new number of coronavirus infections. According to data from the Johns Hopkins' Coronavirus Resource Center, 90,000 positive cases were reported Thursday, which was almost 10,000 more than the previous high of 80,662 cases. Deaths, meanwhile, reached nearly 1,000.
Donald Trump Jr. called 1,063 people dying "almost nothing." I hate this entire disgusting family.— Women SCARE Trump💪🌈🏴☠️ (@Ky_Gill28) October 30, 2020
Donald Trump Jr.: 250k dead from covid isn’t a big deal and is "almost nothing"
Also Donald Trump Jr.: Everyone should be terrified because ANTIFA broke a Starbucks window— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 30, 2020
Currently, the United States leads the world in deaths, with the death toll nearly reaching 230,000. Globally, there have been more than 1.8 million deaths.
About 1/3 as many Americans died TODAY from Covid as died on 9-11. “Almost nothing.” #VoteThemOut #Vote #VoteBlue (in person or at a drop-off box!) https://t.co/zNR6VxZStO— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 30, 2020
I understand having political or ideological differences...but this is just plain wrong and dangerous.— Antifa HR Manager (@Luthier122) October 30, 2020
They're putting their own supporters at risk.
The U.S. has also nearly reached the 9 million threshold for positive cases, with the Johns Hopkins database recording more than 8.9 million cases as of Friday morning. Worldwide, there have been more than 45 million positive cases.
Apparently only "nobodies" die from Covid. That's how much our nation's leadership cares about its citizens.— Paul Gundlach (@PaulSGundlach) October 30, 2020
We also broke the record for the most new cases in one day. Over 90,000. These people are awful— Jay Browncow (@jbranchau78) October 30, 2020
Public health experts have warned that there is a surge of cases, which is made worse as the country heads into flu season. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top public health official on the White House's own coronavirus taskforce, warned just this week that the country was in for "a whole lot of pain" this winter, The Guardian reports. He said that life will likely not return to normal until late 2021 or 2022, even if there is a successful vaccine.
This is insane. 228k dead. 80k new cases today.— White House Scandals 247 (@whitehouse_247) October 30, 2020
Jr. thinks almost 1,000 dead a day is "almost nothing."— Keep your foot on the gas! 🕶 (@craydaysinusa) October 30, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, meanwhile, offered a similar stance. During an appearance on State of the Union with Jake Tapper Sunday, Meadows said, "we are not going to control the pandemic." He did, however, state that "we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas."
Just horrible. ~230,000 people have died, and this scourge of a family is treating the lives that have been lost like they are nothing. It's sick.— Helena (@thelastpinkcar) October 30, 2020
Imagine reading this and having just 1, just 1 Covid death in your family. Your mother, brother, aunt, nephew, cousin. They don’t know how to govern. How is this not obvious to everyone in the free world?— Coporate Office Cat (@45_resign) October 30, 2020
As cases continue to rise, and amid his son's controversial remarks, President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the country is "rounding the corner." The president has made that claim multiple times at numerous rallies and has blasted the media for continuing to focus on the pandemic in the days leading up to the election.
Almost nothing? Tell that to the ppl who R mourning loved ones.. 10s of 1000s of families.. some multiple loses.. & thanks to his father there will be 1000s more! How can a family be so callous? This is the how the Trumps feel & who MAGAs support. 0 empathy. We don’t rate!— Faith Shields (@Faith18Shields) October 30, 2020
"Almost nothing" is what more than 1000 deaths mean to him.— Ava (@avavroche) October 30, 2020
Democratic nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, has made the president's response to the pandemic a key part of his campaign. In an Oct. 25 tweet, he criticized Trump for rolling "back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security" and said that "we need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores."