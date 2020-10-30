Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Outrage After Dismissing Coronavirus Deaths as 'Almost Nothing'

Social media is reacting in anger after Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, dismissed the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States as "almost nothing." Trump Jr. made the remarks during a Thursday night interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on the same day as the U.S. recorded a daily record for new cases and approached 1,000 deaths in a single day.

Speaking with host Laura Ingraham, the president's son said those criticizing the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, and medical experts discussing a surge in cases, are "truly morons." According to NBC News, he said that he "went through the CDC data" after he "kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, 'Well, why aren't they talking about deaths?'" He went on to state, "because the number is almost nothing, because we have gotten control of this thing." Trump Jr. added hat the U.S. is "outperforming Europe in a positive way" and mocked Democrats, who have supported stricter restrictions, stating, "Why don't we shut down for 10 or 15 years?" and quipping that children can learn on their iPhones.

His remarks immediately stirred social media, with many people taking to Twitter to hit back at his claims that deaths in the country are "almost nothing." Scroll down to see how people are reacting.