Donald Trump Jr. Shades Joe Biden's DNC Speech, Use of Teleprompter

Donald Trump Jr. recently shaded Joe Biden, after the presidential candidate used a teleprompter for his Democratic National Convention speech, and social media users have some thoughts. In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Trump wrote, "If you can read a Teleprompter you should be able to take questions from a real journalist without having to have them give them to you before hand. Just saying."

In his speech, Biden took on Trump's father, saying, "The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division." He then firmly stated, "Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not of the darkness." Trump's comments on Biden's speech have not sat well with many social media users, and they have been letting him know how they feel. Scroll down to see what they are saying.