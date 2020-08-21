Donald Trump Jr. Shades Joe Biden's DNC Speech, Use of Teleprompter
Donald Trump Jr. recently shaded Joe Biden, after the presidential candidate used a teleprompter for his Democratic National Convention speech, and social media users have some thoughts. In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Trump wrote, "If you can read a Teleprompter you should be able to take questions from a real journalist without having to have them give them to you before hand. Just saying."
In his speech, Biden took on Trump's father, saying, "The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division." He then firmly stated, "Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not of the darkness." Trump's comments on Biden's speech have not sat well with many social media users, and they have been letting him know how they feel. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Thigh-land. Yo-Semite.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020
Or ignoring the difficult question they asked you. Or shouting at the reporter. Or calling them names. Or mocking their disability.— (((David Vanderpoel))) (@THUNDERPOOL) August 21, 2020
No one ever gave Biden the questions. Stop making crap up just because you have nothing at all you can legitimately attack Biden with. Here is some advice Don Jr: Sit down and shut up.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 21, 2020
Unlike Teleprompter Trump who has the best words #TeleprompterTrump
WATCH: pic.twitter.com/JMpn2Y1WCP— Parrot This (@parrot_this) August 21, 2020
Dear Jr,— 🦋🌸ᗰᗴᒪᎥᔕᔕᗩ🌸🦋 (@MeliMels99) August 21, 2020
Did you happen to see your dads speech today about sharks and raking the leaves in the forrest?
Yo-semites? Covfefe?
Like your daddy handled that Axios interview? It is what it is.— Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) August 21, 2020
If you can read from a teleprompter you should be able to say Yo-Semite National Park. Just saying.— Busted Flush (@Mikebattuello) August 21, 2020
If you can’t read a teleprompter, you shouldn’t be president.
Just saying.— Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) August 21, 2020
Can’t wait for the debates 🤣— JaneEyre #BLM #StayHome #RESIST #BidenHarris (@JaneEyre3217) August 21, 2020
OMG! Coming from the family that hasn’t answered any serious questions in 3 years.#JustSayin— Jebus316 (@Jebus316) August 21, 2020
Your dad takes the questions he just never answers them...truthfully or at all.— Shannon FM (@Katpa73) August 21, 2020
No one needs a teleprompter if all they do is name call and belittle.
But to speak policy..... well, I can't recall the last time I heard your Dad do that... but I'm certain he didn't rattle off the cuff.
HE'S JUST NOT THAT BRIGHT— MakayleCarlson (@MakayleCarlson) August 21, 2020
Have you actually listened to your Dad read a speech? Me neither as I fall into a coma from the monotone delivery and the struggle to pronounce grade five level words.— ✨☮💙 Kim Ruxton 💙☮✨ (@KimRuxton) August 21, 2020
Any bets he walks off the debate stage or refuses to show up at all?— Nasty Bonniezmom 😷 (@Bonniezmom) August 21, 2020
This is the part where he denies knowing Bannon very well and calls him a bad guy just like with Epstein😂 “I haven’t talked to Steve in 10...15 years. We weren’t close. So horrible what he’s done....” pic.twitter.com/0SfOmeFUC8— Lindsay🦋 (@LindsayLouWho15) August 21, 2020
You are a very angry man— Briana Regina O’Connelly RN 🌊🇺🇸♊️ (@BrianaOconnelly) August 21, 2020
Funny, your press secretary comes fully equipped with a folder of prepared answers to questions filled with lies and propaganda— CJ Law (@britjam333) August 21, 2020
Jr in a state of panic. Good to see.— Alan Platt (@oldawg55) August 21, 2020
Dude, your father handpicks softball questions from OANN, and then often gets flustered and walks out of the room when he gets actual tough questions, usually from strong women reporters. Sit down.— Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) August 21, 2020
Bruv c'mon, this can't be your defense.— Benjamin (@Benjami61812107) August 21, 2020