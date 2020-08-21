DNC 2020: Donald Trump Responds After Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination

✖

President Donald Trump is speaking out after his competitor for the upcoming 2020 presidential election was confirmed Thursday night. During the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, an all-virtual event held amid the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Partys presidential nomination, and Trump didn't hold back when weighing in.

"In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!" Trump said in a tweet posted shortly after Biden wrapped up his speech. He also spent most of the evening attacking his rivals as they appeared on screen, including Michael Bloomberg and then speaking with Sean Hannity as the DNC opened for the night. Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in on his father's opponent in November with his own tweet.

Joe Biden talking about getting America away from its dependence on China is the least self-aware comment anyone has ever made in politics given his half a century shilling for them and pushing for their permanent trade status in the WTO! And don’t forget Hunter’s $1.5 Billion! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2020

Although Biden has been considered the party's nominee for weeks now, he was not formally nominated until Tuesday night, the second night of the DNC. Amid a list of speakers including Biden's wife, Jill Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former President Bill Clinton, among several others, a 'Roll Call Across America" was held. Marking the first time that the roll call was not held from an arena’s floor, instead taking place virtually from locations across the nation, local delegates from 57 states and territories formally nominated Biden as their presidential nominee.

On Wednesday night, the third night of the DNC, Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the party's nomination for vice president, making history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party's vice presidential nomination. Harris accepted the nomination in a 17-minute address, during which she reflected on the impact of this moment and the shock that her own mother would probably feel at the knowledge her daughter was standing on the stage.

"I keep thinking about that 25-year-old Indian woman — all of five feet tall — who gave birth to me at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California. On that day, she probably could have never imagined that I would be standing before you now speaking these words: I accept your nomination for Vice President of the United States of America," she said. "I do so, committed to the values she taught me. To the Word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight. And to a vision passed on through generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a Beloved Community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love."

The Democratic Party's ticket for the upcoming 2020 election had already faced criticism from Trump long before it was made official Thursday night. After Biden announced Harris as his running mate, Trump again floated birther conspiracy theories. Trump has also tweeted a number of his campaign’s ads targeting both Biden and Harris.