DNC 2020: Democrats Weigh in on Joe Biden's Closing Speech
The 2020 Democratic National Convention has come to an end, and Democrats are now weighing in on Joe Biden's closing speech. Biden is the Democratic Party presidential candidate this year, beating out other politicians such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He chose Senator Kamala Harris, also a former presidential candidate, as his running mate.
In addition to Biden, the 2020 DNC has featured another of number speakers, including Sanders, Warren, and Harris. Former president Barack Obama also spoke, as did former First Lady Michelle Obama. There were also speeches from Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Cory Booker, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Now that Biden has closed out the virtual convention, many are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on his speech. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
After Biden mopped the floor with Paul Ryan in 2012 VP debate, I looked at him and said “you will never have a better performance than tonight.” I was wrong. Tonight is better.— Jim Messina (@Messina2012) August 21, 2020
Decency, science, democracy. They're all on the ballot. Who we are as a nation. What we stand for. Most importantly, who we want to be. — @JoeBiden
VOTE.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 21, 2020
Jobs. Dignity. Respect. Community. @JoeBiden says this is the heart of his economic plan. #DemConvention— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 21, 2020
Go get ‘em, @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/ORKeeT9gKh— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 21, 2020
“The best way through pain, loss and grief is to find purpose”. @JoeBiden— Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) August 21, 2020
I love Joe talking about FDR and the New Deal. He is thinking big - and he should. We need it.— Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 21, 2020
Joe Biden. That’s it. That’s the tweet. ❤️ 🇺🇸 #DemConvention— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 21, 2020
Wow — @JoeBiden is on fire!! 🔥— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 21, 2020
As @JoeBiden reminds us, character, compassion, decency—they're all on the ballot in November. Who we are and who we want to be are on the line. pic.twitter.com/Vo2lJuSzWn— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 21, 2020
I've seen @JoeBiden speak. A lot. Since I got to DC in '09. It's not always pretty. That was one of his strongest speeches, esp. the close.— Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) August 21, 2020
It’s official!
This ticket will make history.
This ticket will take action.
This ticket will WIN.
Raise your hand if you’re ready to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris ✋ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dXuxJ2cO0C— Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) August 21, 2020