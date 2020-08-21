DNC 2020: Democrats Weigh in on Joe Biden's Closing Speech

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has come to an end, and Democrats are now weighing in on Joe Biden's closing speech. Biden is the Democratic Party presidential candidate this year, beating out other politicians such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He chose Senator Kamala Harris, also a former presidential candidate, as his running mate.

In addition to Biden, the 2020 DNC has featured another of number speakers, including Sanders, Warren, and Harris. Former president Barack Obama also spoke, as did former First Lady Michelle Obama. There were also speeches from Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Cory Booker, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Now that Biden has closed out the virtual convention, many are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on his speech. Scroll down to see what people are saying.