Donald Trump Jr. Pushes for End to Bud Light Boycott

Donald Trump Jr. is calling for an end to the boycott of Bud Light. Many conservative pundits have announced that they are boycotting the beer brand since it ran an ad with transgender influence Dylan Mulvaney, though it's not clear how many people truly participated. Either way, The eldest son of the Trump family has now stepped up to defend Anheuser-Busch.

Trump took his new stance on Bud Light on Thursday's episode of his Triggered podcast. He was not shy about his reasoning or his motivation – he explained that Anheuser-Busch is a significant donor to many Republican politicians. According to Trump, the conglomerate donated more money overall to conservative politicians than to progressives and Democrats in the last election cycle.

"That's literally unheard of in corporate America, where it's really easy to go woke, where they do so constantly, where there's a consequence of actually being a conservative," the 45-year-old claimed. "So 60-40 to the conservative side is kind of a big deal."

While Trump still ridiculed the ad campaign with Mulvaney, he argued that Anheuser-Busch deserved some credit for not "lobbying for the random pet issues of the day," such as "the BLM [Black Lives Matter] crap" as he feels "the rest of woke corporate America does." He went on: "So here's the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally shit the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I'm not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this."

Trump said: "The company itself doesn't participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates. Frankly, they don't participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer industry actually do, who are significantly worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do this again, then it's on them! Then screw them."

For those catching up, Bud Light sent Mulvaney a commemorative can marking her "365 Days of Girlhood" since she came out and undertook her gender transition. The can was used in a number of ads including March Madness commercials and sponsored posts on Mulvaney's TikTok account where she has a huge following. Conservative influencers including Kid Rock, Travis Tritt and even some politicians were infuriated by these ads simply because Mulvaney was in them, proposing conspiracy theories that media exposure like this was intended to influence children to consider a gender transition.

The hypocrisy of this kind of outrage has been thoroughly cataloged elsewhere online, including the obvious points that beer is not marketed to children, and that most major corporations have marketed directly to the LGBTQ+ community for decades, including most of the alternative beer distributors that these protesters turned to.

Meanwhile, many people speculated that the boycott did not achieve the reach that figures like Kid Rock were hoping for, or that Trump implied it had achieved in his podcast on Thursday. Many casual commenters online seemed unable to muster enough outrage to give up their preferred brand of beer. It may take some time before sales statistics are publicly available to show how this "boycott" impacted Bud Light, and whether Trump was able to single-handedly call it off on Thursday.