Donald Trump Jr. Enjoys ‘Date Night’ With Daughter Kai

Donald Trump Jr. returned to Instagram without a mention of his divorce from Vanessa Trump. Instead, he posted photos with his children, including one from a “date night” with 10-year-old daughter Kai Madison Trump.

On Friday, the 40-year-old Trump posted a photo with Kai Madison Trump. “Date night with Kai. Great father daughter time,” he wrote, adding the hashtags like, “weekend” and “date night.”

Fans of Trump Jr. took to the comment section to applaud the adorable photo, with one writing, “Love seeing you spending time with your special girl,” while another added, “Good to see you SMILING Donald!”

The photo was one of several Trump posted with his kids in the days since the divorce was announced. On Thursday, he posted a photo with 3-year-old Chloe. On Saturday, he took a weekend “boys trip” to go fishing with sons Donald Trump III, 9; Spencer Trump, 5; and Tristan, 6.

After days of speculation, Vanessa and Trump announced plans to get a divorce after 12 years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2005, two years after future President Donald Trump introduced his son to Vanessa at a fashion show.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple told the New York Post in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The couple has already stopped wearing their wedding rings. The Daily Mail spotted the estranged pair walking around New York with bare ring fingers.

Curiously, Vanessa hired David Feureisen, a criminal defense attorney, to represent her in the divorce case, even though she filed for an “uncontested” proceeding.

“Vanessa’s attorney is someone whom she and her family have known for over 20 years. He practices in many areas of the law and … is not a criminal defense attorney,” a spokesman for the former model told the New York Post Friday.

According to reports from the New York Post, the couple were on the rocks for awhile before the divorce was announced, with Trump often out of New York for business and still going on hunting trips. His behavior on Twitter was also reportedly a factor.

“Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage,” one source told the Post. “She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Donald Trump Jr.