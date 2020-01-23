Donald Trump Impeachment: The President’s Most Intense Tweets Ever

President Donald Trump is currently amid an impeachment trial in the Senate, but that has not stopped him from speaking his mind on Twitter. The Commander-in-Chief has been widely known to use the social media site to voice his opinion on numerous subjects and topics, as well as share news from his administration. Many of his more famous — and infamous — tweets came ahead of his election in 2016, as Twitter was a crucial tool for his campaign.

More recently, Trump has been accused of attempting to coerce Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Biden was the U.S. Vice President under President Barack Obama. He is currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Scroll down to read some of Trump’s most notorious tweets, as well as a few more recent ones that had people talking.

Turmp’s Most Notorious Tweets of All-Time

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

The media is spending more time doing a forensic analysis of Melania’s speech than the FBI spent on Hillary’s emails. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2016

Such a great honor to be the Republican Nominee for President of the United States. I will work hard and never let you down! AMERICA FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2016

​

Here is my statement. pic.twitter.com/WAZiGoQqMQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2016

How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up–and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted? https://t.co/gECLNtQizQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

The media and establishment want me out of the race so badly – I WILL NEVER DROP OUT OF THE RACE, WILL NEVER LET MY SUPPORTERS DOWN! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2016

​

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2016

For those few people knocking me for tweeting at three o’clock in the morning, at least you know I will be there, awake, to answer the call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

If Obama worked as hard on straightening out our country as he has trying to protect and elect Hillary, we would all be much better off! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2016

​

I am pleased to announce that I have chosen Governor Mike Pence as my Vice Presidential running mate. News conference tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2016

Is President Obama going to finally mention the words radical Islamic terrorism? If he doesn’t he should immediately resign in disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

Wow, President Obama’s brother, Malik, just announced that he is voting for me. Was probably treated badly by president-like everybody else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2016

​

Not one American flag on the massive stage at the Democratic National Convention until people started complaining-then a small one. Pathetic — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2016

Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted and should be in jail. Instead she is running for president in what looks like a rigged election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2016

We are TRYING to fight ISIS, and now our own people are killing our police. Our country is divided and out of control. The world is watching — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2016

Notable Recent Tweets

That is a real fan. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/1JWyoyiidW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

The Democrats don’t want a Witness Trade because Shifty Schiff, the Biden’s, the fake Whistleblower(& his lawyer), the second Whistleblower (who vanished after I released the Transcripts), the so-called “informer”, & many other Democrat disasters, would be a BIG problem for them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

The Democrat House would not give us lawyers, or not one witness, but now demand that the Republican Senate produce the witnesses that the House never sought, or even asked for? They had their chance, but pretended to rush. Most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

​

“NO PRESSURE” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

One of the many great things about our just signed giant Trade Deal with China is that it will bring both the USA & China closer together in so many other ways. Terrific working with President Xi, a man who truly loves his country. Much more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020