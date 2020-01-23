Trending

Donald Trump Impeachment: The President’s Most Intense Tweets Ever

President Donald Trump is currently amid an impeachment trial in the Senate, but that has not […]

By

President Donald Trump is currently amid an impeachment trial in the Senate, but that has not stopped him from speaking his mind on Twitter. The Commander-in-Chief has been widely known to use the social media site to voice his opinion on numerous subjects and topics, as well as share news from his administration. Many of his more famous — and infamous — tweets came ahead of his election in 2016, as Twitter was a crucial tool for his campaign.

More recently, Trump has been accused of attempting to coerce Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Biden was the U.S. Vice President under President Barack Obama. He is currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Scroll down to read some of Trump’s most notorious tweets, as well as a few more recent ones that had people talking.

Turmp’s Most Notorious Tweets of All-Time

Notable Recent Tweets

Tagged:
,

Related Posts