Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

With the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump moving into its next phase this week with its first televised hearings, many are wondering how to get details on the formal movement, which will see the House Intelligence Committee hear from two career diplomats in the U.S. State Department on Wednesday.

The hearing will start at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 13, an official working on the impeachment inquiry told CNN. Media coverage will likely be widespread on cable news channels and C-SPAN, as well as updated throughout the day on outlets like CBS News.

The hearing will be covered with live streams and video coverage.

George Kent, the deputy assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs, and Bill Taylor, the charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Kiev, will be testifying on Wednesday. Both of them have already testified behind closed doors.

But first, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California and the committee’s chairman, and Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the panel, will kick off the hearing with opening statements. Then, Taylor and Kent will be sworn in and deliver their own opening statements before the committee.

Schiff and Nunes will then each get 45 minutes to question the witnesses, at Schiff’s discretion. They can also yield that time to a designated committee member. The two congressmen are expected to cede part of their time to Daniel Goldman, the panel’s director of investigations, and Steve Castor, the House Oversight Committee GOP counsel.

Only Schiff and Nunes, or whomever they yield the floor to, will be permitted to ask questions during this round. Schiff also has an option to add additional, extended questioning rounds.

After the questioning, each lawmaker on the committee will get five minutes to ask Taylor and Kent their own questions. Time limits will be enforced by Schiff.

For the past month, Democrats have investigated whether Trump used the powers of his office to pressure Ukraine to help his reelection by announcing investigations into his political rivals, like former Vice President Joe Biden.

Taylor’s testimony has been the most significant thus far, saying that he was told that “everything” Ukraine wanted (including U.S. aid and a meeting between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky) was dependent on publicly announcing an investigation that included Burisman, the company that hired Biden’s son Hunter, and Ukraine’s alleged involvement in the 2016 election.

Kent told lawmakers that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pushed a “campaign of lies” against the former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, according to a transcript of his comments released last week.