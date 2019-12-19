Donald Trump Gets Impeached, Yells About Toilets and Lightbulbs

During Donald Trump‘s campaign rally speech that coincided exactly at the same time as the House of Representatives voted to impeach him, the president of the United States talked about many things: his 2020 campaign, his vitriol of Democrats on a “witch hunt” to boot him out of office — and toilets and lightbulbs.

An hour after the House vote, Trump was still on stage in Michigan, speaking about what he says is the inefficiency of economical versions of appliances like toilets, lightbulbs and dishwashers. “So we’re bringing back the old lightbulb. It sounds like a little but it’s big stuff,” he said, as reported by MSNBC. “We’re doing it with a lot of other things … dishwashers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also hinted that he wanted to talk about low flow toilets, something he has spoken about before, but didn’t want to say the word “toilet” because of the media coverage that would come out of it.

TRUMP: “Sinks, right? Showers. And what goes with a sink and a shower?” Crowd: “Toilets.” TRUMP: “10 times. Right? 10 times. Not me of course, not me. But you. Him.” *Trump points at audience* … TRUMP: “You want to wash your hands, you turn on the sink, no water comes out.” pic.twitter.com/ePM5gz09td — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) December 19, 2019

“I won’t tell you one of the things because every time I tell you they do a big number on it. You know the one I’m talking about, right? Sinks, right? Showers? And what goes with a sink and a shower?”

“A toilet,” the crowd chanted.

“Ten times, right? Ten times,” he said, demonstrating a flushing motion. “Not me, of course, not me, but you. You. But I never mention that.”

He added that “women tell” him that contemporary dishwashers aren’t effective enough, either.

It’s not the first time the toilet issue has come up with Trump. Two weeks ago, at a White House roundtable on small businesses, he said that the EPA, at his suggestion, was “looking very strongly” at toilets, because “Americans are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”

Earlier in Trump’s campaign rally speech in Michigan, he addressed the elephant in the room and said that it “doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

“I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time,” he said at the rally, according to USA Today and The New York Times. “I’m not worried.”

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump went on to tell the crowd. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”

Wednesday evening, the House voted on two articles of impeachment, formally indicting the President on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine schedule. Next up, Trump will have to stand trial before the Senate in January, although the exact timeline is unclear so far. It would take 67 votes from the Senate to remove him from office, which is highly unlikely considering Republicans still hold the majority with 53 seats compared to the Democrats’ 45.

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty