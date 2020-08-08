Donald Trump Golfing After Second Stimulus Talks Miss Deadline Stokes Anger Online

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been many discussions surrounding the second stimulus package that lawmakers are trying to pass. Alas, even though there have been many deliberations regarding the topic, there is still no concrete stimulus package in place amidst the ongoing coronavirus package. And Americans are not too happy to hear that President Donald Trump had a golfing session recently, despite the fact that the deadline for the second stimulus package just expired.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously set an Aug. 7 deadline for stimulus legislation to pass, per CNET. Of course, that date has since come and gone without any plan in place to lend more aid to Americans who are dealing with this unprecedented economic crisis. One of the biggest points of contention for this next stimulus package ties back to unemployment benefits. Under the CARES Act, eligible Americans received an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits. But, those benefits expired on July 31, without a plan in place to address the issue.

Since there are many things up in the air regarding another stimulus package, Americans weren't thrilled to see that Trump went golfing instead of trying to hammer out these details. Naturally, they had plenty to say on social media about this topic.