Donald Trump Golfing After Second Stimulus Talks Miss Deadline Stokes Anger Online
Over the last couple of weeks, there have been many discussions surrounding the second stimulus package that lawmakers are trying to pass. Alas, even though there have been many deliberations regarding the topic, there is still no concrete stimulus package in place amidst the ongoing coronavirus package. And Americans are not too happy to hear that President Donald Trump had a golfing session recently, despite the fact that the deadline for the second stimulus package just expired.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell previously set an Aug. 7 deadline for stimulus legislation to pass, per CNET. Of course, that date has since come and gone without any plan in place to lend more aid to Americans who are dealing with this unprecedented economic crisis. One of the biggest points of contention for this next stimulus package ties back to unemployment benefits. Under the CARES Act, eligible Americans received an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits. But, those benefits expired on July 31, without a plan in place to address the issue.
Since there are many things up in the air regarding another stimulus package, Americans weren't thrilled to see that Trump went golfing instead of trying to hammer out these details. Naturally, they had plenty to say on social media about this topic.
Another Golf Session
And the worst president in history goes golfing again in New Jersey. How many weekends in the past 2 months did Trump go golfing while people are dying and losing their homes etc? https://t.co/sfb6uO8tZU— Kenneth (@Kenneth31941019) August 8, 2020
Not Happy
While Americans are facing evictions and do not know where their next meal will come from, trump took off and went golfing.
He does not give a rat’s behind about anyone!— To Pontiki (@TPontiki) August 8, 2020
Pointing It Out
And Trump has been golfing every weekend while 161,000 people have died from a virus that he has ignored, except those that are in close contact.— donna morrow (@toothfairy1021) August 8, 2020
"Golfing Instead"
Trump blows hot air on signing executive order for stimulus relief, goes golfing instead, while Senate republicans blame democrats!— Portland Interventions (@HairDoRescue) August 8, 2020
Amidst The Pandemic
Trump could’ve stopped the madness, but no, he goes golfing...— Michelle (@Dragonfly194) August 8, 2020
So let’s say only 5% get covid, that’s another 12,500 who will transmit it to perhaps 3 others as they travel home across the country. That’d be 37,500 more to get it THIS IS INSANE- 50,000 more infections at minimum https://t.co/MKAEOkBcqy
Angered
Who else thinks the senate republicans that won’t pass another relief bill are disgusting? Trump is off golfing-pathetic! Their lives go on and millions of people don’t have enough money to pay rent. Why do I feel a real urge to move to a country without a real democracy— Sonia cota (@CotaSonia2) August 8, 2020
Taking To Social Media
Trump is golfing for 3 days as Americans get thrown into the streets and bail out money negotiations are falling apart! What do you think of Trump now?— Sean Habgood (@HabgoodSean) August 8, 2020