Chase Chrisley Reflects on Losing Loved Ones Amid Parents' Sentencing

Chase Chrisley recently reflected on the heartache of losing loved ones, amid his parents' sentencing on fraud convictions. Taking to Instagram this week, Chase shared a message about loss, writing, "A good friend of mine unexpectedly lost his wife. A couple months later, we were golfing together, chatting about nothing. He asked what my dinner plans were and I told him wifey wanted my homemade chili and cornbread, but I didn't feel like stopping at the store. We golfed a few more minutes when he quietly said, 'Make the chili.'"

"It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner," Chase continued, per a screenshot from ET. "It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you." He went on to wrote, "So today I'm sharing with you that wisdom handed to me by my dear friend, that I've thought of so many times since that day. Next time someone you love wants you to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it. 'Make the chili.'"

The post comes after Chase's parents Todd and Julie, former Chrisley Knows Best stars, were sentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Following the news of their prison sentencing, Todd and Julie Chrisley are potentially facing another devastating loss.

According to the NY Post, in addition to jail time, the couple we also hit with $17.2 million in damages. The outlet reports that sources close to the Chrisleys have said they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansions in order to help cover the restitution. "They're going to have to give up a lot of things, including their homes, sadly. They won't be able to afford it," the source said. "But their main concern now is their children, especially their youngest boy." The two homes together are reportedly worth $9 million.

On June 7, it was reported that Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, as well as charges of submitting false documents to banks for loans. Peter Tarantino, an accountant the couple hired, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns, per AP. Following the verdict, Todd's attorney, Bruce Morris, told TMZ, "We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal."