Stimulus Checks: Donald Trump Promises Executive Action, But Payments Aren’t Included

In late July, Senate Republicans finally unveiled their plans for a second stimulus package. Due to a variety of reasons, their strategy has already been met with criticism. As a result, lawmakers in Congress have still not been able to agree on another stimulus plan. On Friday evening, President Donald Trump told reporters during a press conference that he has plans to issue executive orders regarding some of the factors related to the stimulus package. However, if he does take executive action, economic impact payments will not be included.

Since lawmakers have not been able to come together on a plan, Trump said on Friday that he would take matters into his own hands if an agreement is not made soon. During the press conference, which took place at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, the president said that he would issue an executive order in order to extend unemployment benefits, an eviction moratorium, and defer student loan payments. As Forbes noted, Trump did not provide any details on what this relief would look like. But, no matter what he does end up doing, any executive action that he does take will not include economic impact payments. Americans will have to wait until legislation is agreed upon and signed into law to receive a stimulus payment.

Under the CARES Act, eligible Americans received a one-time check of $1,200. Senate Republicans recently proposed the HEALS Act as the next possible stimulus plan. Their proposal would entitle eligible Americans to another $1,200 check. Since deliberations are still underway regarding the proposal, it's unclear what amount, if any, Americans will receive as a part of the next stimulus plan. One of the biggest reasons why lawmakers have not agreed yet is a significant disagreement concerning the topic of unemployment benefits.

The CARES Act provided Americans with an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits. Those benefits expired on July 31. The HEALS Act does address this matter. Although, that plan only calls for $200 per week in unemployment benefits through September and then a transition to giving the unemployed 70% of their prior income. Many Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, said that the GOP's plan does not go far enough in helping Americans in need. She said about their plan, "Republicans in the Senate came back with a piecemeal approach. Clearly, they and perhaps the White House do not understand the gravity of the situation. This is a freight train that is picking up steam."