Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.

According to an official description, the production is a partnership between Winter Miller, New York Theatre Workshop, The Public Theater, and NYFA (New York Foundation for the Arts). The event is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's passing of Roe v. Wade in a time when reproductive rights for women are being fought state to state. All donations will go directly to independent clinics that provide abortion services.

Giddish's exit from SVU was not her choice but was announced last summer. Per Variety, the decision came from executives, with one insider noting that the show is always looking to keep things fresh, even in terms of casting. Giddish starred on the show for 12 seasons.

Her co-stars, Mariska Hargitay, who is both the star and an executive producer on the series, and Ice-T, fought behind the scenes to keep her. Salary negotiations were also part of the decision to write her character off.

Giddish confirmed her exit in an Instagram post. She captioned a series of photos from her time on the show: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."