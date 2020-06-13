Donald Trump's Attempt to Drink Water During West Point Speech Stirs Thoughts on Social Media

President Donald Trump gave his speech to graduates at West Point on Saturday. Still, many were transfixed on his behavior throughout, mainly when he went for a drink of water. As shown in a tweet from Vox reporter Aaron Rupar, the president holds the glass in his right hand and doesn't seem to be able to make it to his lips.

He then raises his left hand to help guide the glass of water to his lips and tilt it into his mouth. It's not the first time that Trump's drinking strategy has become the focus of people in the media. In 2017, the president awkwardly drank from a bottle of water during a presser on Asia.

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

For some, the incident represents another opportunity to ridicule the president. As the New York Daily News reports, many used the moment to share images of Barack Obama smiling and holding a coconut with one hand. They also compared Trump to former Congressional rival and president candidate Marco Rubio.

Others decided to take the water moment from West Point and the president's navigation of stairs from the stage as an example of Trump's health. According to the Daily News, the drinking issue could be a sign of a more significant medical problem.

"This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan," psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee from Yale wrote on social media.

Despite these claims, no medical issues have been reported or released by The White House. Trump also says his health is "perfect," and his annual physical shows him in good shape. The appearance also comes one day before the president's 74th birthday. Scroll down to see some of the reactions to the moment and Trump's speech.