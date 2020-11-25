Donald Trump Continues Speaking of 'Massive Voter Fraud' After President-Elect Joe Biden Begins Transition
President Donald Trump is still tweeting false conspiracy theories about "massive voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election, even as the Biden transition is officially underway. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted about an event being hosted by Pennsylvania Republicans to discuss these conspiracy theories. Twitter users — including some of his supporters — begged him to stop spreading this misinformation.
According to a report by CNN, Trump is attending the GOP election event virtually on Wednesday due to another coronavirus case in his team. The event was organized by Republican state lawmakers and was described as a "hearing," although it is not clear in most reports whether it had any official capacity. Trump joined the lawmakers as a "witness," alleging widespread voter fraud once again without any evidence. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, attended in person.
On Twitter, Americans expressed their exhaustion with this election narrative, including people all along the political spectrum. Many noted the lack of evidence of voter fraud and judges' credible decisions in key states, including Pennsylvania, to throw out Trump's lawsuits.
Many critics on social media accused Trump of trying to shake the public's faith in the American democratic system itself. In contrast, others argued that he is just trying to build a brand that he can sustain after Biden takes office. Still, others outright mocked the president, guessing that he genuinely believes his conspiracy theories.
Whatever the case, Twitter at large let Trump know that they are ready to move on from this story. Here is a look at what they had to say on Wednesday.
Important
Important? You do realize this means nothing. Right? Do ya? Oh shit, you really think this means something. 🤣— cranky fred (@crankyfred) November 25, 2020
It’s actually not a “Pennsylvania State Senate hearing”.....it’s a get together at a budget hotel dining room pic.twitter.com/PqDSrtbXlV— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 25, 2020
Many poked fun at Trump for calling Wednesday's event a "hearing," noting that the event does not seem to have a real legal or legislative purpose.prevnext
Crackpot
Well I guess @Acosta was wrong when he said "After January 20, Donald Trump will become just another crackpot on the internet." He is one now.— Riley the Dog (@RilesTheDog) November 25, 2020
CNN's Jim Acosta famously said that "after Jan. 20, Donald Trump will become just another crackpot on the Internet" after the 2020 presidential election results came in. Some users joked that this prediction has already come true, since Trump has spent so much time spreading conspiracy theories on the internet over the last few weeks.prevnext
Mature
Time to put on the Big Boy Pants Sir, It's still Over
306-232 Biden over Trump
Landslide, Blowout, Historic pic.twitter.com/eweSWywxgP— TradeOrFade (@or_fade) November 25, 2020
Some users politely asked Trump to be mature about his election loss, hinting that they are sympathetic to his plight. They asked him to accept the election results for the good of the country and the strength of democracy as a whole.prevnext
What Evidence
😂😂😂 @realDonaldTrump “The evidence is pouring in as we speak” ... too bad your attorneys are so horrible that in 30+ cases they never showed the judges ANY of that evidence! https://t.co/V9YZsntB8I— Save America Or Not (@AmericaOrNot) November 25, 2020
Many critics thought that Trump was ignoring the bottom line of his election fraud case — the complete lack of evidence. They figured that if Trump had as much evidence as he claims, it would have come up in one of his failed lawsuits by now.prevnext
Responsibility
Mr.President, you have FBI, Federal Election Comission and DOJ under your control, if there was an election fraud why didnt you catch it? So, it's your failure, no point in blaming states? Any fraud should be caught only as and when it occurs, not aftwards.— L. H.Reddy (@LHReddy1) November 25, 2020
Trump has been raising concerns about voter fraud since before the election, so many critics argue that if it was really there, he should have caught it ahead of time. They also argue that if the fraud is real, there should be some public, tangible evidence by now.prevnext
Sore Loser
The election was not rigged Mr. #SoreLoser. You lost comprehensively and @JoeBiden won fairly and squarely. How much more embarrassment & humiliation & how many more defeats do you want to suffer before reality sinks in that you’re not invincible? Stop pissing in the wind. https://t.co/uaoWCLkOgh pic.twitter.com/TuY1Onjugs— Geomis 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@mycozmos) November 25, 2020
Many users called Trump a sore loser, plain and simple. They believe that the president's refusal to concede the election is not an attack on democracy or a money-making scheme, but an act of ego.prevnext
Supporters
We will continue our fight and never give up for what is right!!! Fight fraud - count every LEGAL vote!
Fight for AMERICA!!! WE CONCEDE NOTHING!!! @LLinWood @SidneyPowell1 @GenFlynn @realDonaldTrump @RudyGiuliani @JennaEllisEsq #stopthesteal #fightback 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/3k9skEZKgN— Eagle Eye (@ATXEagleEye) November 25, 2020
Through all the din, there were still plenty of supporters espousing their love for the president, and saying that they believed his voter fraud claims.prev