Donald Trump Continues Speaking of 'Massive Voter Fraud' After President-Elect Joe Biden Begins Transition

President Donald Trump is still tweeting false conspiracy theories about "massive voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election, even as the Biden transition is officially underway. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted about an event being hosted by Pennsylvania Republicans to discuss these conspiracy theories. Twitter users — including some of his supporters — begged him to stop spreading this misinformation.

According to a report by CNN, Trump is attending the GOP election event virtually on Wednesday due to another coronavirus case in his team. The event was organized by Republican state lawmakers and was described as a "hearing," although it is not clear in most reports whether it had any official capacity. Trump joined the lawmakers as a "witness," alleging widespread voter fraud once again without any evidence. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, attended in person.

On Twitter, Americans expressed their exhaustion with this election narrative, including people all along the political spectrum. Many noted the lack of evidence of voter fraud and judges' credible decisions in key states, including Pennsylvania, to throw out Trump's lawsuits.

Many critics on social media accused Trump of trying to shake the public's faith in the American democratic system itself. In contrast, others argued that he is just trying to build a brand that he can sustain after Biden takes office. Still, others outright mocked the president, guessing that he genuinely believes his conspiracy theories.

