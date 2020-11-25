Donald Trump Stirs Social Media After Bragging About Dow Hitting 30K

President Donald Trump's pat on the back after the Dow Jones Industrial average hit 30,000 for the first time in history is drawing mixed reactions on social media. After the milestone was reached, the president held a brief minute-long press conference at the White House, lauding that the number has "never been broken" and stating it was one "nobody thought they’d ever see."

Speaking without taking any questions from reporters, Trump went on to praise himself and his administration, stating, "that's the ninth time since the beginning of 2020. And it's the 48th time that we've broken records during the Trump administration." He congratulated "all the people within the administration that work so hard" as well as "the people of our country because there are no people like you." Trump then turned and left the briefing without answering questions from reporters that were present.

The milestone was reached Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. ET and came just a day after the General Services Administration (GSA) head Emily Murphy ascertained Joe Biden's apparent win in the 2020 election. The ascertainment allows for the official transition of power to begin. Biden had been named the projected winner of the election on Nov. 6. Speaking during the second presidential debate on Oct. 22, however, Trump had warned that if Biden were to win the election, "the stock market will crash." Those remarks were not left forgotten by many social media users, who resurfaced them following the president's press briefing.

In fact, Trump's Tuesday conference drew a flurry of reactions from Americans on social media. Along with those referencing back to his past remarks, others didn’t shy away from pointing to the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, while many more simply had comments about the election. Scroll down to see how people reacted.