Donald Trump Stirs Social Media After Bragging About Dow Hitting 30K
President Donald Trump's pat on the back after the Dow Jones Industrial average hit 30,000 for the first time in history is drawing mixed reactions on social media. After the milestone was reached, the president held a brief minute-long press conference at the White House, lauding that the number has "never been broken" and stating it was one "nobody thought they’d ever see."
Speaking without taking any questions from reporters, Trump went on to praise himself and his administration, stating, "that's the ninth time since the beginning of 2020. And it's the 48th time that we've broken records during the Trump administration." He congratulated "all the people within the administration that work so hard" as well as "the people of our country because there are no people like you." Trump then turned and left the briefing without answering questions from reporters that were present.
November 24, 2020
The milestone was reached Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. ET and came just a day after the General Services Administration (GSA) head Emily Murphy ascertained Joe Biden's apparent win in the 2020 election. The ascertainment allows for the official transition of power to begin. Biden had been named the projected winner of the election on Nov. 6. Speaking during the second presidential debate on Oct. 22, however, Trump had warned that if Biden were to win the election, "the stock market will crash." Those remarks were not left forgotten by many social media users, who resurfaced them following the president's press briefing.
In fact, Trump's Tuesday conference drew a flurry of reactions from Americans on social media. Along with those referencing back to his past remarks, others didn’t shy away from pointing to the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, while many more simply had comments about the election. Scroll down to see how people reacted.
Trump said if Joe Biden is elected “the stock market will crash”.
The DOW went over 30K today - for the first time in history - as the Biden transition is officially underway... pic.twitter.com/Cp2hXoxK9M— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 24, 2020
Trump left out the part about why the stock market broke a record today: because he’s leaving office & Biden’s transition to the presidency has officially begun!! Context matters.— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 24, 2020
if only the unemployed had stocks— Janet Mayer (@smiley2456) November 24, 2020
Wow! You came out to take credit for the market and walked away? You do know Biden being confirmed President as well as announcing his staff and finally receiving GSA funds is why the markets are happy. Stability and maturity— MNM11Bang (@Mnm11B) November 24, 2020
Remember when Trump told us if Biden is elected, your 401k's would 'disintegrate and disappear’ and the stock market will crash?
Well, Biden won. The stock market is celebrating the Transition to Greatness.— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) November 24, 2020
This time it must be the euphoria of getting Trump out? https://t.co/A5Aq1uFZxt— Morten Øverbye (@morten) November 24, 2020
The irony being that Trump still takes credit for the post-election market bounce in 2016 as president-elect... and yet he’s also trying to take credit for the post-election market bounce in 2020 where Biden is president-elect.
Shocker.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 24, 2020
Had nothing to do you pic.twitter.com/rKE9ii3Kt0— Martin myers (@Boremus) November 24, 2020
What about the starving??
Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/fbjhGp9fQt— Penny (@pennesfrmheaven) November 24, 2020
Any thoughts or prayers for the families who have lost loved ones to Covid? Anything?? pic.twitter.com/FLVpKqzWha— YouDidntSeeThisComin (@CallIngYOUout71) November 24, 2020
What the hell was the point of this news conference? lmao— William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 24, 2020
I’m old enough to remember when Trump said “The Stock Market Will Crash If Joe Biden was elected” 🤷🏽♂️https://t.co/OFHpE2WqiD— Just Vent (@JustVent6) November 24, 2020
Not one word for the people grieving, not one word about the hungry. That is why the people voted for #PresidentBiden. pic.twitter.com/hFOnnIlnvV— Vera - Voting Blue To Save America - #Biden2020 (@prayerfeathers) November 24, 2020
The stock market is climbing since Biden won, so don't take credit for it. Take credit for the Covid death numbers, a number no one thought we see in our lifetime.— Keith Coulter (@gopackers1957) November 25, 2020