Donald Trump's White House Mocked for Saying 'Science' Should Not Stand in Way of Schools Opening Amid Pandemic
President Donald Trump and his administration have once again earned ridicule after doubling down on the stance on reopening public schools in the fall. While most schools were closed down in March during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, reported cases are surging in several states has prompted numerous health experts to encourage schools to remain closed into the coming term.
"The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday, via CBS News. "I was just in the Oval talking to him about that, and when he says open, he means open in full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this." She then cited a handful of articles and experts as to the reasoning behind the decision. McEnany goes on to say that "the science is very clear on this" when referring to reopening, including a study about the relatively low-level fatalities resulting from COVID-19.
"The science is on our side here," McEnany continues. "We encourage localities and states to just simply follow the science [and] open our schools. It's very damaging to our children," she concludes, claiming various unaddressed social issues from home-schooling. Naturally, people on Twitter had thoughts of their own.
Kayleigh McEnany actually just said we should not use science to make decisions about the health of students, teachers, and families: “The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open...the science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/OsJq0Qmnpe— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 16, 2020
This is some of the most bizarre, flat-earther, word salad I've ever heard:
"The President wants the schools... open and full. The science should not stand in the way of this."
Moments later:
"The science is on our side here." https://t.co/yydYlMpWIn— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 16, 2020
Kayleigh McEnany says that trump wants schools to open in full, and "the science should not stand in the way of this."
They are literally trying to kill us all.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 16, 2020
I would like to be able to breathe under water. The science should not stand in the way of this. https://t.co/RGWseDY7Ew— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 16, 2020
Folks read the ENTIRE McEnany comment about "the science should not stand in the way" of opening schools. She's arguing that the science is on the side of those who want to open them, she cites a JAMA study. I'm not taking a position on the matter but be fair.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2020
You heard Kayleigh McEnany kids. Never let science stand in the way of doing what you want. This means gravity is a hoax too. pic.twitter.com/ADCExvKLaI— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 16, 2020
"The science should not stand in the way of this" is an excellent way to explain your third-grader's artistic take on what a volcano looks like. It is not a way to run a pandemic.— MyBeansLetMeShowYouThemHat (@Popehat) July 16, 2020
The White House Press Secretary just said 'the science should not stand in the way' of reopening schools.
Why do you think Trump is so willing to sacrifice our children? pic.twitter.com/4JO3nvUGQj— Stone (@stonecold2050) July 16, 2020
“Science should not stand in the way of this” is what I say before putting a Kit-Kat in a pancake.— Jason Gay (@jasongay) July 16, 2020
Science should stand in the way of this.... pic.twitter.com/mvy3fyRBtS— moremalarky (@moremalarky) July 16, 2020
It took until July, but the Trump Campaign has finally found its 2020 slogan. https://t.co/AQg9838pHZ— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 16, 2020
Science is exactly what should stand in the way of it. I’m worried for you, America. https://t.co/IvJhRnObM3— Sam (@SamInYEG) July 16, 2020