Donald Trump's White House Mocked for Saying 'Science' Should Not Stand in Way of Schools Opening Amid Pandemic

President Donald Trump and his administration have once again earned ridicule after doubling down on the stance on reopening public schools in the fall. While most schools were closed down in March during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, reported cases are surging in several states has prompted numerous health experts to encourage schools to remain closed into the coming term.

"The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday, via CBS News. "I was just in the Oval talking to him about that, and when he says open, he means open in full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this." She then cited a handful of articles and experts as to the reasoning behind the decision. McEnany goes on to say that "the science is very clear on this" when referring to reopening, including a study about the relatively low-level fatalities resulting from COVID-19.

"The science is on our side here," McEnany continues. "We encourage localities and states to just simply follow the science [and] open our schools. It's very damaging to our children," she concludes, claiming various unaddressed social issues from home-schooling. Naturally, people on Twitter had thoughts of their own.