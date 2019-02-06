Jimmy Fallon Takes Aim at President Trump With Hilarious ‘Post-Game’ State of the Union Parody

Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t the only late-night host mocking President Donald Trump following his State of the Union address on Tuesday. Jimmy Fallon also took aim at the president on The Tonight Show in a politically themed cold open sketch.

Impersonating Trump in his signature suit, red tie and hairstyle, Fallon gave a “post-game” press conference from a podium from inside a locker room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You all just witnessed the Super Bowl of State of the Union speeches. It had action, it had excitement, it had drama — the only thing it was missing was Adam Levine’s nipples,” he declared, referencing Maroon 5’s halftime show at the Super Bowl, where Levine spent much of the performance bare chested.

When asked by a voice imitating a male reporter how he thought he did, he said, “I was very, very, very fantastic tonight. Wasn’t I fantastic? Everybody’s talking about how fantastic I was,” Fallon said as Trump. “I was clear, I was concise, I was articulate.”

“Look, it’s very important that the American people come together, OK? Over the next year, my number one priority as president will be to build bridges and then turn them sideways and make them into walls.”

“Look I’ve always believed in a clear path to legal citizenship. It’s very simple. First you fill out an application, then you go on The Bachelor, and if Colton gives you a rose, boom! You’re an American.”

At one point in the sketch, the location of the locker room — a reference to when Trump once engaged in what he called “locker room talk” — came back into play when he asked for a drink of water out of a “squirt bottle.” He eventually drank from a water bottle a hamster might drink out of, telling the media, “Good luck meme-ing that.”

At the end of the press conference, he started to undo his shirt buttons while Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” played, again referencing the halftime show.

Kimmel’s remarks on his own eponymous late-night show were a bit more scathing.

“This was a long speech, a really long speech. His speech was longer than his tie,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He spoke for so long, Robert Mueller handed down another five indictments. He spoke for longer than he was married to Marla Maples.”

He later added that “without the forced applause breaks,” the speech “would have been like seven minutes long.”

“There was so much clapping, because [Republicans] know he’s going to go home and he’s going to see who was clapping and who was not,” he said.

Meanwhile, on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert stayed up late for a special live episode, delivering a monologue on the State of the Union that was nearly 16 minutes long.