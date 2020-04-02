Donald Trump Called out for Using Coronavirus Briefing to Discuss War on Drugs

Trending

Donald Trump is getting called out on social media, after the U.S. President used a coronavirus briefing to discuss the war on drugs. During Wednesday’s press conference, Trump had Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, take the podium to comment in plans for fighting against Mexican drug cartels.

“We’re at war with COVID-19, we’re at war with terrorists, and we are at war with the drug cartels . . . We’re the United States military and we will defend our country,” Milley said. However, shortly after the comments surfaced the move is being blasted on social media by users upset that a coronavirus briefing was used in this manner.

“Trump, we did not need to hear about drug operations at a COVID-19 briefing!! Who the f— really cares when over 5100 people in the U.S. are dying!” one angry Twitter user exclaimed. “Is this a political ploy? Doesn’t mean a damn thing in this present crisis! [Donald Trump]…grandstanding? You’ve lost!”

Scroll down to see more reactions from frustrated social media users.

