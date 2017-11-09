Bodyguard Reveals More Details About Trump Accusations Involving Russian Escorts

Donald Trump‘s longtime bodyguard privately testified to Congress that the President turned down offers of a sexual nature with Russian escorts.

After a meeting before the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, a Russian participant offered to “send five women” to Trump’s hotel room in Moscow, bodyguard Keith Schiller told Congress this week, NBC News reports, citing three sources who were present for the interview.

Two of the sources said Schiller viewed the offer as a joke, but quickly responded, “We don’t do that type of stuff.”

Schiller’s testimony came in response of the Trump dossier, written by a former British intelligence operative, which positions Trump’s having an encounter with prostitutes at his hotel during the pageant. After he heard of the story, the bodyguard reacted saying, “Oh my God, that’s b——t,” NBC News’ sources said.

He told the House Intelligence Committee that the offer of five women to Trump took place after a business meeting in Moscow about the pageant ended. He recalled having a conversation about the bizarre offer with Trump later that evening as they were walking back to Trump’s hotel room. Schiller said they laughed about it and Trump went to bed alone. Per usual, the bodyguard said he stood outside the hotel room for a while, then went to his own bed.

One of the three sources recalled that Schiller testified he eventually left Trump’s hotel room door, then could not speak to what happened throughout that night. The others said Schiller noted that he was confident no one entered or left the hotel room.

In a statement, Schiller’s lawyer Stuart Sears said “the versions of Mr. Schiller’s testimony being leaked to the press are blatantly false and misleading.” The bodyguard’s testimony was a private matter, so he is calling into question the credibility of the House inquiry based on leaked information of the interview.

“We are appalled by the leaks that are coming from partisan insiders from the House Intelligence Committee,” said lawyer Stuart Sears. “It is outrageous that the very Committee that is conducting an investigation into leaks — purportedly in the public interest — is itself leaking information and defaming cooperative witnesses like Mr. Schiller. The Chairman and Ranking Member should investigate and hold accountable whoever is responsible for leaking false and misleading versions of Mr. Schiller’s testimony. This conduct is indefensible and calls into question the credibility and motives of the Committee’s investigation.”

Schiller, a Navy veteran, worked part-time as a bodyguard for Trump while still serving as an active NYPD officer. He began working for Trump full-time after his retirement from the NYPD in 2002 and became his director of security in 2004. From January to September of this year, he served as director of oval office operations in the White House.