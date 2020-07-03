Donald Trump Blasted for Calling NYC Black Lives Matter Painting a 'Symbol of Hate'

President Donald Trump has once again come under fire, this time for tweeting out his reaction to a proposed Black Lives Matter painting on Fifth Avenue in New York City, New York a "symbol of hate" on Wednesday. The painting, which would be on the street itself, also happens to be where Trump Tower resides.

The same day as Trump's tweet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the upcoming changes to the city's police force, brought about by ongoing civil rights protests. "We're taking a billion dollars out of the NYPD," he told MSNBC. "We're reducing the size of the NYPD, we're reducing overtime, we're moving some of the functions NYPD does now — they will be replaced by civilians handling those functions who can do them better. And we're going to take that money and put it into youth initiatives."

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Given the widespread support for the civil rights protests, which have called for an end to police violence, Trump's remarks drew a substantial amount of ire, especially given his questionable history with the movement. Here's a look at what some Twitter users were posting.