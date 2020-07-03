Donald Trump Blasted for Calling NYC Black Lives Matter Painting a 'Symbol of Hate'
President Donald Trump has once again come under fire, this time for tweeting out his reaction to a proposed Black Lives Matter painting on Fifth Avenue in New York City, New York a "symbol of hate" on Wednesday. The painting, which would be on the street itself, also happens to be where Trump Tower resides.
The same day as Trump's tweet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the upcoming changes to the city's police force, brought about by ongoing civil rights protests. "We're taking a billion dollars out of the NYPD," he told MSNBC. "We're reducing the size of the NYPD, we're reducing overtime, we're moving some of the functions NYPD does now — they will be replaced by civilians handling those functions who can do them better. And we're going to take that money and put it into youth initiatives."
....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
Given the widespread support for the civil rights protests, which have called for an end to police violence, Trump's remarks drew a substantial amount of ire, especially given his questionable history with the movement. Here's a look at what some Twitter users were posting.
Until Black lives are equal, no one is equal, @realDonaldTrump. This is not a symbol of hate, but a reminder to us all about this fundamental stance about equality we need to adopt. https://t.co/xfacv51gnd— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 2, 2020
Raise your hands if you're THRILLED of the plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" on 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower. 👋👋— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) July 1, 2020
When the government seizes Trump Tower, they should rename it Black Lives Matter Tower.— I Smoked Melania's Pimp, Ghislaine (@DKnight10000) July 1, 2020
Trump said Black Lives Matter is a— Federico Chispas (@dfsparks) July 1, 2020
symbol of hate. Undecideds where y’all at on this.
.@PressSec: Pres Trump agrees "all black lives matter." But he doesn't agree with chanting pigs in a blanket. He sees the organization, Black Lives Matter, as a symbol of hate.
Note: Trump didn't make any distinctions. He tweeted the words Black Lives Matter is a symbol of hate.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 1, 2020
So Trump called Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate...yet the Confederate stautues are not. GTFOH #TheView— Angie C. (@Music_Is_Me88) July 2, 2020
Today, Trump tweeted that Black Lives Matter is a symbol of hate.
Black Lives Matter is about defending Black lives & fighting for Black liberation.
Trump makes campaign ads with Nazi imagery, defends Confererate statues, & embraces white supremacy.
Trump is a symbol of hate.— Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) July 1, 2020
Fifth Ave was built by black people. To have #blackLivesMatter painted on the street is awesome and so right!! #iLoveNewYofk— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 1, 2020
#Trump called #BLM a symbol of hate! Hmmmmmm! Who’s responsible for more deaths Black Lives Matter or #AndrewJackson? #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) July 1, 2020
Today Trump called the Black Lives Matter movement a "symbol of hate" yet NOT even one GOP elected official has denounced Trump for this. There's a reason why of the 55 black members of Senate and House only 2 are Republicans--and one of those two is quitting (Rep Will Hurd)— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 1, 2020
Ok. Trump, the world’s biggest symbol of hate, is now saying Black Lives Matter is a symbol of hate? He has no idea how much has changed, is changing. Good. His blind spots will destroy him and the Republican Party.— Bryce Tache (@brycetache) July 1, 2020
The guy who tweeted out a video of his supporters shouting "white power" says "Black Lives Matter" is a symbol of hate.— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) July 1, 2020