Donald Trump Attacks 16-Year-Old Greta Thunberg, Internet Asks Where’s Melania Amid ‘Be Best’ Campaign

President Donald Trump‘s recent attack on 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg has the internet asking why his wife Melania isn’t doing anything about it, amid her “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign. On Wednesday, actress Roma Downey of Touched by an Angel fame shared a photo of Thunberg on the cover of TIME magazine as the periodical’s Person of the Year, and congratulated the teen on her accomplishment. Trump retweeted the post, and added his own take, alleging that the young girl has an “anger management problem.”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Many have since commented on Trump’s words, admitting the former reality star turned world leader is bullying the teenager on a broad, social platform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I assume all the people who were mad about the MERE MENTION of Barron Trump’s name during an impeachment hearing will, of course, speak out against the President of the United States taking to social media to pick on a 16 year old girl? Where’s Melania? *crickets* oh okay then!” wrote one user.

Another posted in reference to the First Lady becoming very upset about the couple’s son, Barron, coming up during the current impeachment inquiry hearings.

It only took her husband a week to turn this tweet into a hypocritical joke. #BeBest! https://t.co/caxBcae7zu — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 12, 2019

“So it’s ok to go after a kid fighting for climate protection.. but we can’t even mention Barron’s name ?? Where’s your righteous indignation now?? Where’s Melania’s BS outrage??maybe it will be written on a jacket she wears today?” another user asked.

“Sooooo… [Donald] doesn’t get the Time cover so he rage tweets a 16 year old?? Hey [First Lady]; are you as fierce a defender of minor children deserving privacy and advocate against using a child for ‘biased public pandering,’ or was that just a last week thing??” someone else inquired.

So right. Can you do something about this. Like maybe publicly tweeting about a real outrage not the made up one you tweeted about. Vile. You would think you if anyone would understand having a child with autism you would. Shame on your family for not even attempting to #Bebest pic.twitter.com/ujNdAWJdH7 — elizaabeth carnevale (@memec61) December 12, 2019

“THE PRESIDENT GETS TRIGGERED WHEN SOMONE SAYS HIS SON CANT BE A BARON WHICH ISNT A INSULT THAN HIM AND HIS WIFE RANTS ABOUT IT GETTING EMOTIONAL NOW HE GOES ON TO CYBER BULLY A 16 YEAR OLD????WHAT A IMMATURE 2 FACE TRUMPS IS!!!!!!!!!” one more user added.

At this time, Melania does not appear to have issued a statement on her husband’s comments.