Ivanka Trump Shares Thanksgiving Photo With Family as She Reportedly Works to Rehab Her Image

Ivanka Trump shared a wholesome family photo on Instagram this week, amid reports that she is trying to "rehab her image" as her father's presidency comes to an end. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, posed with their three children in a photo she captioned simply: "Happy Thanksgiving." Some commenters praised the family, while many others condemned the couple and their actions as White House advisers.

Ivanka added three Thanksgiving-themed emojis to her Instagram post, where she and Kushner smiled in simple sweaters in front a brick wall decorated with a wreath. Their kids huddled close, smiling as well, and some followers remarked on the "beautiful" growing family. Others were more harsh, warning Ivanka and Kushner that they would not succeed in "rehabbing" their public image when President Donald Trump leaves office in January. This was likely a reference to a recent Vanity Fair article, speculating that the couple is hastily trying to establish a new brand by then.

"Everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn't want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear," a former New York City friend of the couple told Vanity Fair.

Both Ivanka and Kushner had previously worked in the New York City real estate business, inheriting their roles there from family members. However, a recent report by The New York Times indicates that the couple expects to be unwelcome there in January, and will instead be living primarily in Bedminster, New Jersey. This is speculation based on the plans for major additions to the couple's "cottage" on the Trump National Golf Club property there.

"As Manhattan awaits word of the Trump family’s return, the first daughter and her husband appear to be making preparations elsewhere: a Garden State refuge behind guarded gates, perhaps, or Florida, where President Trump is renovating his Mar-a-Lago estate," the report read.

While Ivanka and Kushner may want to recalibrate their public image, they are not backing down in their support for the president by any means. In recent tweets, Ivanka has continued to stake her reputation on misleading claims of the Trump administration's success — for example, taking credit for a projected 9.2 percent drop in greenhouse gas emissions this year. According to a report by USA Today, this drop is due mostly to the Trump administration's failed handling the coronavirus pandemic, which restricted travel and killed over 260,000 Americans who would otherwise have burned fuel.

With the path to a presidential transition looking more and more clear, the question of how many Trump administration officials will be able to rehab their images looms larger. President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.