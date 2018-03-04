Donald Trump’s Twitter Typo Sent Hundreds of Spam Bots to Twitter User Alex Baldwin

On Friday, President Donald Trump sent a scathing tweet out about comedian Alec Baldwin and his impression of the President on Saturday Night Live. But one of Trump’s typos wound up sending a bunch of attention towards 28-year-old, Alex Baldwin.

The original tweet read “Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him,” Trump wrote. “Alex, it was also agony for those who forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump deleted and resubmitted the tweet, swapping out “Alex” for “Alec” and correcting his spelling on the word “dying,” but the damage was already done. Alex Baldwin told People he woke up to hundreds of messages from spam bots when he woke up Friday morning and claimed on Twitter he was forced to turn off his account for a while.

When you have to turn off Twitter because the president can’t spell and Russian bots are spamming you 24/7. At least he fixed it. pic.twitter.com/slVjEz5Aot — Alex Baldwin (@alexbaldwin) March 2, 2018

“When you have to turn off Twitter because the President can’t spell and Russian bots are spamming you 24/7,” Baldwin wrote. “At least he fixed it.”

Baldwin told PEOPLE he couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

“I guess you could say that I am a living barometer of when Alec Baldwin is getting into trouble,” Baldwin joked “I’m just used to it at this point. Maybe the iPhone autocorrects Alec to Alex?

“The whole thing is kind of ironic because I’m a web designer and I’ve actually made a number of bots — only mine post cute animal photos to Instagram or tweet the current score whenever the Golden State Warriors are playing,” he says. “So it’s funny getting the other end of it.”

Trump’s initial lash out at Baldwin came from a Hollywood Reporter interview where Baldwin describes having to play Trump as “agony.”

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t,” Baldwin said. “… Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.”

Trump’s tweet prompted a response from Baldwin, first on Friday.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

“Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago,” Baldwin wrote from his AB Foundation twitter account. “You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for.”

He also hinted on Saturday that he’d be in New York City tonight to return as Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show returns from its month-long hiatus due to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“Let’s have some fun tonight,” Baldwin wrote.