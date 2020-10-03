Donald and Melania Trump's Son Barron Tests Negative for COVID-19

✖

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19. The news came after Hope Hicks, one of the aides to the president, tested positive for the illness. As a result, many of those in the Trump camp, including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and current Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, have tested positive for COVID-19. But, as USA Today reported on Friday, Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, whom he shares with Melania, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's chief of staff and spokesperson, shared the news about Barron to USA Today. She said in a statement, "Barron has tested negative, and all precautions are being taken to ensure he's kept safe and healthy." The 14-year-old's private school, St. Andrew's Episcopal, was due to begin a "phased transition to hybrid learning" period this month. This hybrid-learning model is set to launch on Oct. 13 and would involve half of the students learning from home and the other half going to school in-person with the groups set to rotate. USA Today reached out to St. Andrew's Episcopal for comment in light of the news concerning the Trump family.

Trump revealed via Twitter that both he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 on early Friday morning. At the time, he wrote, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared that the president had been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday afternoon for "mild symptoms." Although, CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that the situation may be worse than what the White House has shared publicly. He spoke to sources, one being a Trump advisor, about the matter. The source told him, "This is serious." They added that the president has been experiencing fatigue and that he was having some trouble breathing.

Prior to going to Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump's team released a video in which the president addressed his diagnosis. "I want to thank everyone for the tremendous support," he said in the video. "I'm going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So, thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you."