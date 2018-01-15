Dogs Wrestle Man to the Ground as He Throws out Christmas Tree

Two dogs in Arkansas attempted to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas when their owner tried to get rid of the tree.

David Graham was trying to take his family’s Christmas tree out of their Bella Vista, Arkansas home on Jan. 13 when he ran into trouble in the form of his two dogs thinking that the tree was a giant play toy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I asked my husband to toss the old Christmas tree during the cleanup efforts and noticed it was taking a REALLY long time… then I look out and see this struggle going down…” Graham’s wife, Erin Sharkey Graham, wrote on her Facebook page along with video footage of the incident, the Daily Mail reports.

The video shows Graham taking the tree into the backyard when he is approached by his two dogs, who latch onto one end of the tree and begin a game of tug-of-war in an attempt to pull it away. As the father-of-two struggles against the two dogs, he takes several tumbles, falling onto his back as he tries his best to keep his grip on the Christmas tree.

Eventually, Graham does manage to toss the tree over the fence and out of the dogs’ reach, much to their dismay. One of the dogs can even be seen jumping onto the fence looking at where his owner had thrown the tree.

The video ends with Graham, who appears to be out of breath and winded from the struggle, leaning against the fence in relief.