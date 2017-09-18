Pet Dog Consumes Cocaine Before Killing Owner in Front of BBC Film Crew

While filming a BBC documentary on drugs, a man was eaten by his Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was suspected to have eaten crack cocaine.

Mario Perivoitos, 41, was attacked by his dog, “Major,” and died at the hospital shortly thereafter. Perivoitos, who worked in IT, sustained serious injuries to his face and neck in addition to extensive hemorrhaging and his larynx being crushed, according to Independent.

The BBC film crew at Perivoitos’ North London home tried to fight off the dog, which had attached itself to its owner’s neck. However, their attempts were unsuccessful. They called an ambulance and the police for assistance.

Perivoitos was trapped in the room for around 30 minutes. When the police finally arrived, it took almost 10 minutes to open the door in the tower block.

Before his untimely death, Perivoitos was in the middle of working on a documentary titled Drugs Map Britain. On the night he died, Perivoitos came home after 10 p.m. after having consumed cocaine.

Perivoitos then became unwell and he had an epileptic fit. While laying on his bed, Perivoitos was attacked by his dog.

Nicholas Carmichael, a veterinary toxicology expert, explained that he found cocaine and morphine in the dog’s urine.

“The dog was eight times the drug drive limit,” Carmichael said. “The dog had clearly taken it and, whether it had eaten it or taken it in by smoke, it is likely to have been a factor in the dog’s behavior.”

Andrew Walker, the coroner on the case, explained that the bull terrier most likely had eaten the drug, and after seeing its owner having an epileptic fit, it was provoked to attack.

The police indicated that Major was going to be put down. It is not clear at this time if that has happened.

