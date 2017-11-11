Doctors Remove More Than Two Pounds of Wood and Plastic From 16-Year-Old’s Body

Doctors around the world have found strange things in people’s bodies, but doctors in India were still shocked by the two pounds of wood and plastic they found in Arjun Sah’s body.

After the 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital because of stomach pains, they found a collection of materials people should not be eating.

Inside Edition reports that surgeons got at least 300 grams of the materials out of his body in two surgeries. He will have to go back to the hospital for more procedures to get the rest out.

Doctors said Arjun had an eating disorder, in which the patient eats plastic, wood and other materials. It’s called “pica,” The Daily Mail reports.

“Whenever we spotted him eating rubber, we would stop him from doing so, but he wouldn’t mend his ways,” his father, Gurmeet Sah, told SWNS. “Away from our sight, my son continued ingesting these items. As time passed by he became addicted to this, but never complained of any problem.”

Sah said they thought his son beat the addiction, but later learned he didn’t. A year and a half ago, Arjun started complaining about stomach pains. His parents took him to doctors who couldn’t figure out what the problem was at first. Some doctors thought he had an ulcer, so he was rushed to a hospital, where the materials were discovered.

“Around a week ago, his condition started deteriorating after he complained of breathlessness and stopped eating altogether,” Sah said. “I am thankful to the doctors that saved the life of my son.”

Doctors said that if they hadn’t discovered the materials this time, Arjun might have died. The materials got stuck in his intestines, making it impossible for water to pass through his body.

Photo credit: Twitter / @NewsInTheWorld