DNC 2020: Joe Biden Officially Accepts Presidential Nomination and America Responds
Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, prompting a flurry of response from Americans on social media. Biden accepted the nomination Thursday night during night four of the Democratic National Convention, which aired across multiple broadcast networks and platforms with the theme, "America's Promise." Kamala Harris, meanwhile, accepted the party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday during the third night of the DNC 2020.
Although Biden was long-tagged as the party’s presumptive presidential candidate to face off against current President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term alongside Vice President Mike Pence, his nomination was not made official until this week. On night two of the DNC, a "Roll Call Across America" was held, during which local delegates from 57 states and territories formally nominated Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. This year, that roll call, which typically occurs in an arena, featured live and pre-recorded messages that were widely praised for showcasing the national’s cultural and geographic diversity.
"With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America"— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020
– @JoeBiden#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/tGAB7lSfu6
With Biden and Harris now officially on the Democratic Party's ticket, the American people are weighing in as the countdown to the already controversial 2020 presidential election begins. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying following Biden's acceptance.
Joe Biden is about to deliver the biggest speech of his life tonight in this very dark room to about 30 reporters and photographers and a skeleton production crew. pic.twitter.com/jJVeUwtUme— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) August 21, 2020
Joe Biden begins his address by quoting civil rights icon and a black woman Ella Baker who said, "Give people light and they will find the way. Give people light."
Biden added, "I will draw on the best of us, not the worst us. I will be an ally of the light not the darkness."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 21, 2020
Fascinating. @JoeBiden opens his speech quoting Ella Baker!— Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) August 21, 2020
I didn't think Biden would open with Ella Baker.
Ella Baker, 1974: "You and I cannot be free in America or anywhere else where there is capitalism and imperialism."pic.twitter.com/5dvdc3R0iZ— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) August 21, 2020
Biden has experienced pain, loss and grief. He cares. Republicans have no answer for this because their man is Trump. He can't even fake empathy.— Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 21, 2020
Joe Biden, like Obama last night, is doing something we haven’t seen in a long time: A leader is speaking to Americans like they are adults, capable of hearing bad news, and able to rise to challenges, instead of children who need entertainment and fairytales.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 21, 2020
Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spoke in the same empty hall. Harris tried hard, but couldn't quite emote past it and to fill the space. Biden did and managed to fill the empty hall—and reach through the screen. #DemConvention— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 21, 2020
"But while I'll be a democratic candidate, I will be an American president. I'll work hard for those who didn't support me, as hard for them as I did for those who did vote for me. That's the job of a president." — @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/6Y7CZjNf9y— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 21, 2020
This is a very effective speech from Biden -- the focus on the virus and Trump's failure on it is a direct hit.— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 21, 2020
I am very impressed by Biden and this convention. It could very easily have been a massive disaster. I left more excited than ever to do the work to win in November.— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) August 21, 2020
Imagine Trump helping a child. https://t.co/SwpPszyohL— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020
Biden is delivering this speech in the 2nd person - the word he uses most is “YOU” - and that’s a fantastic choice #DNC2020— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) August 21, 2020
Flags fly in Delaware ahead of @JoeBiden’s @DNC convention address. pic.twitter.com/ZsTNQblZvZ— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 21, 2020
Joe Biden is CRUSHING this speech. Who else is enjoying it?— A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) August 21, 2020