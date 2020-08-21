DNC 2020: Joe Biden Officially Accepts Presidential Nomination and America Responds

Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, prompting a flurry of response from Americans on social media. Biden accepted the nomination Thursday night during night four of the Democratic National Convention, which aired across multiple broadcast networks and platforms with the theme, "America's Promise." Kamala Harris, meanwhile, accepted the party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday during the third night of the DNC 2020.

Although Biden was long-tagged as the party’s presumptive presidential candidate to face off against current President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term alongside Vice President Mike Pence, his nomination was not made official until this week. On night two of the DNC, a "Roll Call Across America" was held, during which local delegates from 57 states and territories formally nominated Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. This year, that roll call, which typically occurs in an arena, featured live and pre-recorded messages that were widely praised for showcasing the national’s cultural and geographic diversity.

"With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America"

– @JoeBiden#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/tGAB7lSfu6 — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 21, 2020

