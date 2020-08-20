DNC 2020: Joe Biden and Barack Obama to Speak on Night 4

✖

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has a lot of big names planned to deliver speeches, and we now know that Joe Biden and Barack Obama will speak on nights three and four. The former U.S. president will introduce his former vice president, who is the 2020 Democratic Party candidate for president, on Thursday. However, on Wednesday he will make his own speech.

Other speakers on Wednesday include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Obama's speech will be led in by one delivered by Biden's vice presidential running mate, Senator Kamala Harris. On Thursday, a number of former 2020 democratic presidential candidates will speak, including Senator Cory Booker and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg. Interestingly, American entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who also ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, will speak directly before Biden delivers his address. This is notable as Yang has expressed some fairly progressive political positions, and Biden is considered to have moderate stances on most issues.

We've always risen to our country's greatest challenges – and we're ready to do it again. Tomorrow, we'll kick off the #DemConvention and launch @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to victory this fall. You ready?https://t.co/NEJtNqxFPV pic.twitter.com/YsfpKTTbsH — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 17, 2020

The first night of the DNC saw speeches delivered by high profile figures such as Senator Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama. The former First Lady's message has been especially well-received, as she praised Biden for what he hopes to accomplish if elected president. "Joe Biden wants all of our kids to go to a good school, see a doctor when they're sick, live on a healthy planet. And he's got plans to make all of that happen," she said.

"Joe Biden wants all of our kids, no matter what they look like, to be able to walk out the door without worrying about being harassed or arrested or killed," she continued. "He wants all of our kids to be able to go to a movie or a math class without being afraid of getting shot. He wants all our kids to grow up with leaders who won't just serve themselves and their wealthy peers but will provide a safety net for people facing hard times. And if we want a chance to pursue any of these goals, any of these most basic requirements for a functioning society, we have to vote for Joe Biden in numbers that cannot be ignored."