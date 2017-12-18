DJ Killed When Stage Collapses at Music Festival

DJ Kaleb Freitas was killed while performing at the Atmosphere Festival in Brazil Sunday when a stage collapsed during his performance.

High winds knocked the stage down, and video of the dramatic scene surfaced on Twitter. According to TMZ, there were about 5,000 people at the festival and three others were injured.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 30-year-old Freitas reportedly suffered a head injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The stage collapse was blamed on weather conditions. Officials are investigating why the festival still went on, despite a severe warning about heavy wind, rain and hail being issued before it began, reports The Sun.

Freitas lived in Porto Alegre, near the festival venue.

“You were a person of great light and your smile charmed many people,” his friend Kaka Guimaraes wrote on Facebook. “I told you that less than three weeks ago and be assured we will always remember you with a huge smile on your face. You were a spectacular man. Your smile represented peace. No-one dies while they remain in peoples’ hearts.”

Sergio Bandoca, one of the people who runs the festival venue, said it could have been much worse.

“The scale of the tragedy could have been far worse. Things were flying all over the place. There was panic,” he told The Sun.

“We’s devastated, we lost a friend, an artist,” a spokesman for the festival organizers said, adding that they will cooperate with authorities.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kaleb Freitas