Disneyland Sued by Exclusive Club Members Claiming They Were Blacklisted

Club 33, Disney‘s famous private club located in secluded areas of its parks, is famous for its exclusivity. But now the company finds itself in a wrongful termination lawsuit after kicking out two of its members.

Carlton Enterprises president and vice president Scott and Diana Anderson are suing Disney after their memberships were revoked back in October by the club’s new general manager Luke Stedman.

According to a report from TMZ, Stedman went out of his way to blacklist the Andersons on accusations that they were badmouthing the club behind his back. The couple’s memberships were finally revoked when Scott got sick while attending a fantasy draft event at Disney’s California Adventure. Stedman accused Anderson of being drunk during the event, though Anderson claims he was simply ill.

TMZ said they’ve reached out to Walt Disney Parks for a comment but have yet to recieve one.

