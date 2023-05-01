Disneyland Shutting Down 3 of Its Oldest Rides for Most of the Summer

As Disneyland embarks on refurbishments, the California park has announced it will temporarily shut down a few popular rides and attractions. Travel and Leisure reports beginning June 5, Peter Pan's Flight, Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, and Alice in Wonderland – all of which are located in Fantasyland – are among the temporary closures. There is not a reopening date in sight as of yet. Fantasyland is part of the original Disneyland Park. Peter Pan's Flight and Mr. Toad's Wild Ride are two of the rides features in the original opening day from 1955 that still operate currently. All rides undergo renovations.

The original façade on Mr. Toad's Wild Ride was updated to include Toad Hall in 1983. The Alice in Wonderland ride underwent renovations to include 3D characters in 1984, and added new lighting and special effects in 2014.

Aside from the three rides notes, The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure, is also shutting down temporarily for refurbishments. That ride is located in Disney's California Adventure Park, adjacent to Disneyland.

Both Disneyland and Disney World in Florida are closing their Splash Mountain attractions to make room for the complete transformation to become Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the first attraction in both theme parks modeled for The Princess and the Frog, the first Black animated Disney Princess. The ride is expected to open in Disneyland in 2024.

As riders ride along the new ride, characters from the film will provide the soundtrack, taking them into a scene right out of Mardi Gras New Orleans style. Some things to expect on the adventure include the yummy scent of beignets being prepared as part of the attraction queue! Talent who are also reprising their roles to be featured in the new attraction includes Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana, as reported in a new Disney Blog.