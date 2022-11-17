Disneyland Makes Change to 'It's A Small World' Ride

Disneyland is getting more inclusive! Amid a roster of ongoing refurbishment projects, a subtle change has been made to the fan-favorite It's a Small World boat ride, and it's all in the name of inclusivity. On Tuesday, Disneyland added two new characters in wheelchairs to the attraction, saying it wanted a "more accurate representation of diversity around the world."

The new dolls join some 300 other dolls that are meant to represent singing children from across the world. One doll is located in the Latin American section of the boat ride, while the other appears during the attraction's grand finale. Opened in the Anaheim, California, resort in 1966, the It's a Small World ride has since been designed to accommodate guests who use wheelchairs, but the addition of the dolls in wheelchairs marks the first time in the park's 67-year history that an attraction has included a character in a wheelchair.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of “it’s a small world” Holiday, the Disneyland Resort has added a new doll in a wheelchair, as part of their inclusion and diversity initiative. #Disneyland @Disneyland @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/GfjSWHeJJX — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) November 11, 2022

"What a wonderful story that Walt and Mary Blair, and the original Imagineers, put together about the children of the world and our unity all under one bright sun -- and how we really should rejoice together in that," Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering for Disneyland Resort, said, per CNN. "I think that is definitely something that the original Imagineers would embrace and think was wonderful that we were looking at things like this. We are always looking to enhance our attractions with not just fun things, but meaningful things as well. And keeping timely with what's happening in the world, and especially, you know, making things new."

The addition of dolls in wheelchairs is not the only recent change to the beloved attraction. To celebrate the holidays and get in the yuletide cheer, Disneyland has decked out the It's a Small World ride with Christmas lights and decor, inviting parkgoers to "set sail along a wondrous wintry waterway transformed with whimsical decor." In addition to the classic "It's a Small World (After All)" song, throughout the holiday season, the ride will also feature traditional holiday tunes.

According to CNN, dolls with wheelchairs are also expected to be added to "It's a Small World" in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris sometime next year. While the dolls at the Anaheim park debuted with the opening of the Christmas décor, they will remain a permanent part of the ride and will not be removed when the Christmas lights come down.