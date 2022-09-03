Disneyland's Latest Addition Will Be Popular, But Also Goes Against Walt Disney's Wishes

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are making an addition to the park experience that will either end poorly or become a popular norm with visitors. According to WDW News Today, "elevated" beverages and cocktails will start appearing on menus in the Magic Kingdon for the first time.

The outlet adds that beer and wine have been on menus for around ten years at this point, but stronger spirits and cocktails were not allowed. Starting Sept. 13, Magic Kingdom table service restaurants will feature a selection of hard beverages for visitors to enjoy.

“Elevated” Alcoholic Mixed Cocktails Will Be Served Inside Magic Kingdom Restaurants Starting September 13thhttps://t.co/suwrPKu4ke — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 1, 2022

Visitors to the park can expect the following offerings at the selected restaurants. The Diamond Horseshoe will serve the Gold Rush, which features Elijah Craig bourbon, lemon juice, honey, and a garnish of crystallized ginger, and the Magical Beacon Cocktail, made with Empress 1908 gin, Bols Blue Curacao, Minute Maid lemonade, Orgeat, lemon, hibiscus grenadine and a souvenir Glow Cube.

The Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen will serve the Jungle Bird Cocktail, which is Gosling black rum, Campari, cane syrup and a mixture of pineapple and lime juices, and the Golden Haze Margarita, made with Teremana Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, agave syrup, lime juice and smoked chili bitters.

And the final additions, at the Liberty Tree Tavern, will mirror the offerings at the Diamond Horseshoe. Magic Kingdom has long been the last holdout on the adult beverage front, and for good reason. Walt Disney himself was against any alcohol available in the park since its inception in 1955.

"No liquor, no beer, nothing. Because that brings in a rowdy element. That brings people that we don't want and I feel they don't need it," Disney told the Saturday Evening Post when the park first opened. With the expansion in Florida with Walt Disney World, Disney's wishes hit some opposition and change around the park's many locales.

According to The Street, Magic Kingdom was the last holdout when it comes to alcohol. The only thing that will remain in place is the rule about carrying alcohol around the park. You can nab cocktails and other drinks at other parks, including Epcot and Hollywood Studios. Magic Kingdom will keep the drinks in the restaurants mentioned above, and nowhere else.

Walt Disney also wasn't fond of gum, ice cream or cotton candy in his park, which seems to go against the idea of "the most magical place on Earth" for kids. They might be the biggest fan of all of those things.