Tiana's Bayou Adventure Has a Merchandise Store You Must Visit (Exclusive)

Disney and Princess Tiana lovers are just weeks away from the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure. But there's another treat. In addition to the attraction, starting June 28, 2024, Tiana's Bayou General opens. But before that, Tiana's Bayou Adventure collection will make its debut at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom Park on Main Street. The collection features apparel, accessories, toys, plush, home décor, trading items, and more—inspired by the new attraction, as well as other merchandise based on the 2009 animated musical, The Princess and the Frog. The collection will be available to purchase at the official Bayou General and Critter Co-Op in Frontierland.

Whether you ride the attraction or not, this is one store in a Walt Disney World Park you don't want to skip. Guests are transported into Tiana's world, inside of the restaurant, to her home, and all around NOLA. As for specific items to look forward to, there's something for everyone. Of course, the official gown and crown to bring out your inner princess, are sold in various sizes. Adorn yourself with official apparel, which includes backpacks, shirts, hats, and more. A plush doll mixed of Tiana in her official bayou gear to have as a keepsake. Soaking wet from the 50-ft plunge fresh off the ride? Dry off with a colorful towel featuring some of the characters from the attraction. There are different versions of Tiana's Mickey ears, a gumbo-making set for little chefs at home, and even items for the kitchen to bring out your inner chef like the Disney Princess herself. And of course, there are snacks!

(Photo: Walt Disney World)

The merchandise store is an intentional part of expanding Tiana's presence. While attending Disney Dreamers Academy 2024, PC spoke with Sivonne Davis, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Walt Disney World, about all things Tiana. "You'll see her story coming to life, not only in its physical form with Tiana's Bayou Adventure but also seeing our princess walking around Magic Kingdom," she said.

In a chat with Blavity, Davis spoke on the importance of inclusion with Tiana and what it means for Black and Brown girls. "I think it's absolutely beautiful. It's been quite stunning to see the various shades, as you said, of people enjoying Princess Tiana. It shows how connected her story is and the stories that help make her multi-dimensional. So, some of that comes to life in Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Some of that comes to life in the original story, The Princess and the Frog. And then much of it comes to life as you experience Magic Kingdom and Disney World," she said.

Also available for purchase in the store is a line of food seasonings from Dooky Chase's Restaurant, the first-ever available to purchased outside of the family's legendary restaurant in New Orleans. Leah Chase served as the inspiration behind Princess Tiana, as shown in her entrepreneurial spirit and endeavors. There's a fried chicken seasoning, a gumbo seasoning, a meat seasoning, and a seafood seasoning. Looking for actual recipes to use the seasonings on? Not to fret as the store holds the family cookbook for purchase as well.