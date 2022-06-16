Disney World's Deviled Egg Ice Cream Ideal for Summer Picnics Has Social Media Responding
A Disney World ice cream shop has unveiled deviled egg flavor as one of their ideal treats for summer picnics, and the bizarre flavor has social media responding. Salt & Straw is an Oregon-based shop that recently opened its 27th location at Disney Springs — according to Simply Most — a shopping, dining, and entertainment district located at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The company shared their new summer flavors this week, which include Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet and Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie, as well as the aforementioned Deviled Egg Custard w/ Smoked Black Tea.
The other flavors revealed are Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake and Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken, both of which are not necessarily less unusual sounding that deviled eggs and tea. In a "New Flavor Friday" post on their Instagram page, Salt & Straw wrote, "The grass between your toes, laying back on checkered blankets, watching the clouds between leisurely bites of your late afternoon spread. Yeah, summer is here, and we're here for it. June is the official kick-off for long weekends and warm sunny days spent picnicking at the park, so we've packed this menu with everything you need for an alfresco spread." Scroll down to see what people are saying about the deviled egg ice cream!
"Can't Believe It"
I know, we can’t believe it either🥚🍦
REVIEW: We Ate Deviled Egg Ice Cream in Disney World and…We Liked It? 😮 https://t.co/0UoOLn8A3L pic.twitter.com/ecQ6UJffdA— Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) June 7, 2022
"What kind of god allows deviled egg ice cream to exist," one last person joked.
"Not for Me"
Still can't decide if I liked @saltandstraw's deviled egg ice cream...https://t.co/PVaxEApTfH— Lizzy Acker On Vacation (@lizzzyacker) June 6, 2022
"I tried the deviled egg and cinnamon & honey fried chicken," one user revealed, adding, "not for me."
"Absolutely Shocked"
devastated to announce I might like the deviled egg ice cream more than the fried chicken one.
absolutely shocked how far I am into my 30's to be still saying stuff like this.— 🏳️🌈Andrew D. Jankowski🏳️🌈 (@AndrewJank) June 15, 2022
"Omfg it's my lucky day," one person exclaimed. "DEVILED EGG ICE CREAM?!"
"Complete Collapse of Civilization"
In case you were on the fence about the complete collapse of civilization, somewhere in Oregon you can buy deviled egg flavored ice cream.— Josephine (@Inklizard22) June 14, 2022
"Deviled egg ice cream?" someone else questioned.
"Wild"
was really excited about this one but i didn't really pay enough attention to the "honey balsamic marshmallow fluff" part of the description and uhhh it largely just smelled and tasted like white vinegar, which is... not what i personally want from my ice cream pic.twitter.com/D4Wqcn5p0S— Crook (@strangefingers) June 12, 2022
"The deviled egg one seems wild," on Instagram user commented.