Disney World's Deviled Egg Ice Cream Ideal for Summer Picnics Has Social Media Responding

A Disney World ice cream shop has unveiled deviled egg flavor as one of their ideal treats for summer picnics, and the bizarre flavor has social media responding. Salt & Straw is an Oregon-based shop that recently opened its 27th location at Disney Springs — according to Simply Most — a shopping, dining, and entertainment district located at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The company shared their new summer flavors this week, which include Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet and Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie, as well as the aforementioned Deviled Egg Custard w/ Smoked Black Tea.

The other flavors revealed are Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake⁠ and Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken, both of which are not necessarily less unusual sounding that deviled eggs and tea. In a "New Flavor Friday" post on their Instagram page, Salt & Straw wrote, "The grass between your toes, laying back on checkered blankets, watching the clouds between leisurely bites of your late afternoon spread. Yeah, summer is here, and we're here for it. June is the official kick-off for long weekends and warm sunny days spent picnicking at the park, so we've packed this menu with everything you need for an alfresco spread." Scroll down to see what people are saying about the deviled egg ice cream!