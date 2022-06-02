Disneyland: 6 Attractions and Experiences You Don't Want to Miss

No matter how old you are, visiting Disneyland will be sure to bring out the happy inner child in you. In celebration of the Anaheim, California, theme park's Celebrate Soufully series, Pop Culture was invited on a press trip to experience the magic. This past February, the park kicked off the series, which offers rich experiences that honor Black heritage and culture. To honor Black Music Month throughout June, park attendees will enjoy daily live entertainment, in addition to specialty offerings of food, art, and more. While there, we were treated to a curated itinerary of special attractions, tours, and events to showcase all that Disneyland has to offer, and it was a dream! If you're planning a visit to the most magical place on Earth, here are 6 experiences you don't want to miss.

Tale of The Lion King We all know and love the classic story of Simba in The Lion King. Since its debut in 1994, the animated film has been adapted for the stage as an award-winning Broadway musical and reimagined in a 2019 live-action film. But Tale of The Lion King brings the story to life in a way unlike ever before. Narrated by storytellers from Simba's point of view, the 30-minute live show uses the cast as actual people as opposed to having them transition into animals and puppets. Tale of The Lion King celebrates the iconic story and honors African culture through the original song arrangements, live music, choreography, and costumes incorporated into the production. The show is currently running four times a day Thursday through Monday at Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland park. Check Disneyland.com or the Disneyland app for specific showtimes.

It's a Small World A perfect boat ride the whole family can enjoy, board for a whimsical and song-filled journey around the globe. Along the way, you'll see nearly 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from all around the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace in their native languages. The ride opened in 1966. Additional characters were added in 2009 and thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations. Some of Disney's most famous characters, including Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Tinkerbell from Peter Pan are scattered throughout. The idea of a small world is to teach children to love all people despite differences and that life is a big and beautiful place. "It's a Small World (After All)" is one of the most well-known songs of all time.

World of Color The 22-minute veil of mist will have you smiling during this outdoor nighttime spectacular featuring Disney and Pixar stories that come to life in the magical show. Relive your favorite memories as scenes and music from beloved films are projected onto a fountain spraying 19,000-square-feet of water that explodes in a blaze of brilliant color. Water, fire, light, and music weave together to create the perfect blend.

Jungle Cruise (Photo: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) Enjoy nature and lively animals on a guided boat tour with the funniest narration along the 10,000-mile journey. Take photos and videos of Indian elephants, cobras, crocodiles, gorillas, and more. It's one of the park's oldest attractions, first opening in 1957. You'll be sure to feel like you are on a safari excursion.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout The replacement of the legendary Tower of Terror, this gives thrill lovers the drop of a lifetime. Set to upbeat music, riders are strapped in as the lights go out and the drops begin as audio reveals the mission is to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector's fortress.