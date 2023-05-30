Disneyland Rider Seemingly Jumps out of Splash Mountain Boat Mid-Ride

A Disneyland rider appears to have gotten out of the Splash Mountain ride vehicle while it was in motion. A TikTok video filmed over the weekend shows a rider walking along the track to access a castmember staircase before the vehicle took her inside. While Splash Mountain has already been closed in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom ahead of The Princess and the Frog re-theming, the ride in Anaheim is still operating until Wednesday.

In the video, the person filming the ride, Fatima Yusuf Wright, arrives at the turn into Brer Fox's home. She notices a young person walking along the set, where guests should not be. "What the hell?" Wright says before she can turn the camera to the woman. "What are you doing?" someone asks the rider. "I can't. I'm about to have a panic attack," the person replies before she walks down the staircase. When Wright's ride vehicle entered the mountain, the ride was paused.

"Craziness the last weekend of splash mountain! Thank God she didn't get hurt!" Wright captioned the video. Disneyland has not commented on the video, notes Entertainment Weekly.

Splash Mountain opened at Disneyland in 1989 and at Magic Kingdom in 1992. Both rides will be rethemed as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, featuring characters from the 2009 animated hit The Princess and the Frog. The original ride was conceived by Imagineering legend Tony Baxter and features characters from the controversial 1946 Disney film Song of the South. The ride closed at Magic Kingdom on Jan. 23. Disney has yet to announce plans to overhaul the Splash Mountain ride in Tokyo Disneyland.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set after The Princess and the Frog. In the queue, visitors will learn about the success of Tiana's Foods, which Princess Tiana started as an employee-owned cooperative. Tiana and her friends revived a salt mine and used the land to grow vegetables, herbs, and spices used at the Tiana's Palace restaurant. When Tiana decides to host a party for Mardi Gras, Tiana asks guests to help her find a missing ingredient in the bayou, where guests will meet new and familiar characters during their journey. The new ride is expected to open next year, with the accompanying Tiana's Palace restaurant opening at Disneyland's New Orleans Square.