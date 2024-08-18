Disneyland will be ditching two classic attractions for good to welcome a new addition based on Pixar's Cars franchise. According to WDW News Today, this new addition means the end of the road for Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island, a pair of longtime landscapes in Frontierland within the Magic Kingdom.

It's part of the larger refresh of the area, following the addition of Tiana's Bayou Adventure and Big Thunder Mountain. "We are thrilled to create this original Cars adventure and put our guests in the driver's seat as we – quite literally – explore a new frontier in Frontierland," a statement at the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23. "Part of pioneering this new story includes tapping into the themes of exploration and adventure that inspire so many of us to keep propelling forward. Anytime we touch Magic Kingdom, we recognize the massive responsibility that exists to get it right and tell stories that connect with our guests."

(Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images//Getty Images)

While the new attractions don't have a name yet, the construction begins early next year, according to WDW News. They seem to be similar to the ride system at Radiator Springs Racers, with one of them as a smaller attraction for smaller guest and families.

The D23 announcement also revealed that Big Thunder Mountain could be closed for an extended refurbishment, also to allow time to introduce the new Disney Villains area that will be Beyond Big Thunder Mountain. This is considered the largest expansion to the Magic Kingdom in the park's history.