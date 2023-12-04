Disneyland 'Beauty and the Beast' Attraction Permanently Closing Next Week

Disneyland may be full of magic, but at least some of that magic has been lost. In a tale that is seemingly as old as time – several rides and attractions have either shuttered temporarily or for good over the past several years – the Beast's Library, a hidden attraction that opened in 2001 and is based on the Beauty and the Beast character's secret library, will permanently close next week.

Located Hollywood Land at Disney's California Adventure Park, the Beast's Library is unique in the fact that it is an off-the map find. Allowing guests to enter a chamber modeled after the Beast's secret library from the beloved 1991 Disney classic, the Beast's Library is tucked away inside the Sorcerer's Workshop at the Disney Animation Building. The hidden room features a portrait of the Prince hung in the center of the room, and guests can watch as the handsome prince transforms into the Beast. The room also has the enchanted book, which asks guests a series of questions to determine which Disney character best fits their personality. The room also goes from dark scary to its normal pristine conditions.

Here is a look inside of The Beast’s Library in the Animation Building at DCA!



This portion of the Sorcerer’s Workshop will be closing December 10th. pic.twitter.com/gKwGERaTP0 — The Entertainment Connection (@TheEntConnect) November 17, 2023

The library was considered a secret attraction, as it does not appear on any official Disneyland park map, per Inside the Magic, but it remained a fan-favorite spot for more than 20 years, something that will soon come to an end. A Disneyland official confirmed last month that the Beast's Library will close on Sunday, Dec. 10, a decision that sparked plenty of upset among fans. Reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), heme Park Wizard said, "Oh no! The imagination campus will be moving from blue sky cellar into the very awesome and usable space at animation academy inside the beasts library. Now that is tragic." Another person said that their "heart is being RIPPED OUT OF MY CHEST."

The decision to close the Beast's Library is part of a larger plan revolving around Disney's Imagination Campus, which will take over the spot on Dec. 15. A Disneyland official told KTLA, "Our plan is for Imagination Campus to use the Beast's Library space moving forward." Describing the Imagination Campus, Disney said," through our unique curriculum and learning environment, we are committed to fostering creative thinking, fearless exploration and, of course, Disney magic. It is our mission to provide students with the tools they need to express themselves creatively and academically and to prepare them for real-world challenges."