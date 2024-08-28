The Red Car Trolley will close in 2025 after more than a decade in operation due to an expansion of the Avengers Campus.

The Red Car Trolley attraction at Disney California Adventure is officially closing. Disney officials confirmed this week, per Scott Gustin on X, that the fan-favorite attraction, which opened in 2012, will stop service in 2025 in order to make room for an expansion to Avengers Campus.

The news comes just days after Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, announced at this year's D23 event that the Marvel-themed land will grow with not one, but two new attractions. According to KTLA, Avengers: Infinity Defense will be a new ride that will "transport riders to locations across the Marvel Universe, including New York City, the nation of Wakanda and Thor's home planet of Asgard, as the Avengers battle King Thanos and attempt to foil his plans for universal chaos." The second new attraction to Avengers Campus, Stark Flight Lab, will see riders paired with Avengers as they fly around the shop.

Construction on the expansion project is set to begin in 2025 and will necessitate the closure of the backstage Red Car Trolley barn, meaning the iconic Red Car Trolley attraction will be discontinued altogether. It's unclear when exactly the Red Car Trolley will stop running, or if any other attractions will be impacted by the expansion, but Disneyland officials confirmed the upcoming closure to Attractions Magazine.

"As we shared at D23, we anticipate construction to begin on the Avengers Campus expansion in early 2025. Some backstage locations in this area will be impacted," Disney said in a statement. "Construction requires the removal of the backstage Red Car Trolley barn and as such, we will discontinue operation of the attraction in early 2025 and will share a specific date later this winter. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

The Red Car Trolley has been an iconic part of Disney California Adventure since it opened in 2012. Modeled after the Pacific Electric Railway trolleys, the Red Car Trolley allows invites guests to "hop aboard a charming vintage trolley for a scenic ride through Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land."

News of the attraction's upcoming closure has led to plenty of disappointment among Disneyland guests. Dirk Libbey wrote for Cinemablend that they fear the park "is going to lose its charm," with one person reacting to Gustin's X post by writing, "that's disappointing. It's a huge part of the aesthetic of Buena Vista St." A Change.org petition was even created in an effort to save the Reed Car Trolley, noting that it "is a beloved attraction adding to the ambience and theming of Buena Vista Street" and "remains an integral and iconic attraction at Disney California Adventure."