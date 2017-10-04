Disney Mourns Loss of Employee Who Died in Las Vegas Shooting

At least 59 people were killed and over 500 were injured on Sunday night in Las Vegas when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired on the Route 91 Harvest music festival, marking one of the deadliest attacks in recent U.S. history.

One of those people was Carrie Barnette, who was a longtime Disney employee and was remembered in a statement by Walt Disney Company CEO and Chairman Robert Iger. Another employee who was injured was also supported by Iger.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events in Las Vegas – the victims of violence, the witnesses, and the friends and families mourning loved ones. We are especially heartbroken over the loss of one of our own to this unconscionable and senseless act,” Iger said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Carrie Barnette had been a member of the Disney California Adventure culinary team for ten years and was beloved by her friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with her family, along with our support, during this incredibly difficult time. Another valued Disney cast member, Jessica Milam, was also seriously injured, and we are praying for her recovery.”

Iger also tweeted in memory of Barnette, writing, “A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic.”

A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 3, 2017

Paddock fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, reportedly killing himself before officers entered the room.

