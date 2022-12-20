Disney Character Children's Clothing Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Hazard

Bentex, which focuses on clothing for children, recalled a collection of shirt-and-pants sets featuring Disney characters recently. The clothing contains levels of lead that far exceed what is permitted under federal regulations. Lead is toxic if ingested by children and can cause health issues.

The recall, published on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website on Nov. 23, covers nine different styles. The first is a jersey legging set, featuring a yellow shirt with Minnie Mouse and black leggings with white and yellow flowers. Both pieces in the set are 100% polyester and were sold in sizes for infants through girls size 18. Minnie Mouse is also featured on the recalled bike shorts set meant for toddlers. Minnie is also on the children's leggings set, which includes a green short-sleeve shirt with Minnie and "best friends" printed on it. The pink leggings have white flowers and brown polka dots.

Winnie the Pooh characters are on two recalled sets. The girls' shorts set features Winnie the Pooh and "hello Hunny" printed on a yellow polyester short-sleeve t-shirt, paired with light blue shorts with Winnie the Pooh print and yellow trim. Pooh and Tigger are shown on the children's short set, which includes the characters and the phrase "just beeing me" printed on a yellow short sleeve T-shirt paired with gray shorts with the characters' heads printed on them.

Mickey Mouse is seen on two recalled sets. The three-pack shorts set includes three 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow, and brown colors with Mickey. These are intended for newborns through boys sizes 4 to 7. The three-pack pants set includes 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow, and brown colors with Mickey printed on them. These are also meant for newborns through boys sizes 4 to 7.

The recall also included a girl's shorts set featuring four characters from Descendants, a franchise of Disney Channel movies featuring the children of Disney villains. This set included four characters on a purple polyester short sleeve T-shirt with "Wickedly Fierce" printed on them. The shirt comes with gray shorts that include a purple trim. The set is made for girls sizes 4 to 16.

Lastly, a boys' shorts set featuring the Star Wars: The Mandalorian character Grogu (better known to many as Baby Yoda) printed on a green long-sleeve shirt. The shirt is paired with green striped pants with prints of Grogu.

Images of all nine styles are available at the CPSC website by clicking here. Each product also has the item and batch numbers printed on the clothing neck or side labels. The full list of the batch numbers is also available at the CPSC.

Consumers who bought any of these recalled products should take them away from their children immediately. The products were manufactured in Egypt and sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, dd's Discounts, Army & Airforce Exchange Service, Burlington Coat Factory, and other stores nationwide from November 2021 to August 2022. They were also available on Amazon. No injuries have been reported. Consumers can contact Bentex at 800-451-0285. The company can also be contacted by email at recall@bentex.com or Bentex.com/contact.