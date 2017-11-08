Internet Reacts to Walt Disney World’s ‘Cannibalism’ Tweet

Walt Disney World doesn’t really seem like the place “where dreams come true” anymore, based on the company’s latest tweets. Over the weekend, the official account for the theme park shared what was intended to be a heartwarming message about family, but it sounded more like Disney was advocating for cannibalism.

A great meal tastes even greater when you throw in one secret ingredient: your family. #FamiliaFirst pic.twitter.com/xoc2tnEQOT — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 15, 2017

“A great meal tastes even greater when you throw in one secret ingredient: your family. #FamiliaFirst,” the tweet in question read.

Shortly after the Walt Disney World account shared the message, Twitter shot back with a swift reaction.

One social media user immediately pointed out the mishap with hundreds of other users following suit and sharing hilarious memes and GIFs. “This phrasing suggests cannibalism,” the user wrote.

This phrasing suggests cannibalism. — Renee Lascala (@ReneeLascala) September 15, 2017

Fan Reactions to Disney’s Cannibalism Tweet

Naturally, one Twitter user shared a GIF of the most infamous cannibal in cinematic history, Hannibal Lecter.

The brief clip shows actor Anthony Hopkins wearing the iconic face mask as seen in the Academy Award-winning 1991 thriller, The Silence of The Lambs.

In the movie, Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter is a notorious cannibal that would cook his victims and serve them to unsuspecting guests. Based on Disney’s latest tweets, the character would have been able to get work in the theme park’s kitchens.

Fan Reactions to Disney’s Cannibalism Tweet (cont.)

Many Twitter users simply pointed out Disney’s syntax error while others chose to poke fun at the entertainment company over the tweet.

“How long should children be cooked?” one user wrote.

Another user joked about being able to get a refund for their cannibalistic behavior.

“Vacations will be cheaper the more we eat,” the user wrote. “Do we get refunds on the family members we eat?

Literally throw your family in the soup. protein. — Alexander Sapp (@Gameserfer) September 15, 2017

Fan Reactions to Disney’s Cannibalism Tweet (cont.)

Even though Disney’s original cannibalism tweet was posted this past Friday, the company has refrained from pulling it down.

Scores of Twitter users responded with GIFs and memes to mock the mistake, but there were those that defended Disney.

“Wait. Not literally,” the user wrote. “This is not an endorsement for making your family an ingredient in a meal. Use common sense. Carry on.

✋ wait.



Not literally. This is not an endorsement for making your family an ingredient in a meal. Use common sense.



Carry on. — W. Sumner (@WesleyAprilS) September 17, 2017

